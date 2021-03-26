La Pine hosted Cascades Academy, Klamath Union, North Lake, Oakridge, Paisley and Trinity Lutheran's cross country teams at the La Pine Invite at Rosland Elementary School on Wednesday.
KU's top three finishers for the 5k distance were Jonathan Reed, Trevor McNally and Tannyr Rose with times of 18:21, 18:54 and 19:42 respectively.
North Lake's top three finishers were Trent Tobiasson, Ryan Warkentin and Luke Sanders with times of 20:47, 24:40 and 36:18 respectively.
Paisley's top finishers were Peter Yoder with a time of 20:32 and Daniel Yoder with a time of 21:38.
On the women's side, Hayleigh Dukes for Klamath finished with a time of 24:47, Lina Stanfield at 27:37 and Klaudia Lendway with 29:17.
For North Lake, Judah Koehler took first with a time of 22:03.
La Pine won the team portion of the meet with 21 points, while Klamath Union finished second with 37.