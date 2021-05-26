Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The American Legion Falcons baseball team will hold tryouts at 9 a.m. on May 29 and 30 at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls. All ages are welcome. For more information or to sign up contact Pete Whisler at 541-591-0082.

Tags