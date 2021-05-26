The American Legion Falcons baseball team will hold tryouts at 9 a.m. on May 29 and 30 at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls. All ages are welcome. For more information or to sign up contact Pete Whisler at 541-591-0082.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Serious fish kill consumes the Klamath River
- Klamath Falls city manager resigns
- Klamath Falls attorney suspended from Oregon State Bar, facing ethics complaints
- Crispin family, Columbia Forest Products settle wrongful death suit
- Local recycling suspended, garbage collection impacted by transfer station fire
- Drought moves Kruise of Klamath downtown
- Outdoor classical piano concert in Klamath, Lake counties this summer
- Record store brings retro spin on music to Klamath Falls
- Klamath County police log: May 21, 2021
- Bureau of Reclamation employee info posted online; KWUA urges bad actors to stop
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Have you gotten a COVID vaccination?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.