Neither of the visiting teams walked out of the Hornet’s Nest with a win Thursday at Henley High School. Both the girls and boys hosted North Valley High School and beat them 58-38 and 43-30 respectively.
The girls tipped off the double-header action. No real pressure was felt in the first and second quarter as the Hornets outscored the Knights by seven points in both quarters.
North Valley tightened up in the second half by outscoring Henley by two points in the third, but were outscored by five in the fourth.
Hornets Annie Campos and Ryane Mattox were the driving forces for the girls with 16 and 15 points respectively. Their performance along with support from their teammates helped get the win despite the game being riddled with 23 team fouls throughout the game.
North Valley also had plenty with 17 team fouls.
“We did well today even though it was our fifth day playing together,” Randy Denson, HHS girls basketball head coach, said.
Like the girls, the Hornet boys took control in the first quarter and asserted dominance throughout the game. As the game progressed, the Hornets got tired and slowed down while the Knights played a fast game.
Substitutions answered the problem, HHS boy’s basketball head coach, Luke Hammond said. Once fresh legs were put into the game, Henley passed, played and moved the ball faster than North Valley.
Henley kept their lead 12-7 in the first, 26-11 in the second, 38-23 in the third and 43-30 in the fourth.
Joe Northcutt and Owen Cheyne were the top scorers for Henley with 13 and 12 points respectively.
Henley boys and girls host Mazama High School Friday. Tipoff for the girls is at 5 p.m. and 6:30 for the boys.