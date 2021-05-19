Lakeview High School's softball team hosted and defeated Glide High School 10-0 Wednesday, May 18.
Lakeview's offense started off a little slow while Glide had a couple good defensive plays. With a lead of 1-0 in the third Jaila Jackson picked up a couple RBIs to get the score to 3-0 for the Honkers.
In the bottom fourth with bases loaded, Annikah Tacchini hit a grand slam.
The bottom of the fifth started with a walk, a Taylor Ewell double, Kaya Lauer RBI single, then Bridget Shullanberger two RBI double ended the game in the fifth under the 10 run rule through five innings.
Tyler McNeley took two hits, no walks, 12 strikeouts and shutout through five innings.
1 2 3 4 5 R H E
Glide 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4
Lakeview 0 1 2 4 3 10 11 0
The Honkers' next game will be against Union/ Cove Thursday, May 20 at Burns High School at 2 p.m.