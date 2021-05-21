As season three high school sports come to an end, the fourth and final sports season is already in progress. At an unusual time of the year, with a shorter, concise season, basketball, swimming and wrestling got in their first practice Monday. The end of the season is June 26.
All student athletes must have five days of practice before their first match with another school. However, this rule can be bypassed if the athlete participated in season three sports.
Because Klamath County is currently considered high risk, season four sporting events can be held with only a 10% occupancy rate or 50 attendees, whichever is larger.
However, fully vaccinated people can go without face coverings as long as they show proof to school officials. “Fully vaccinated” is defined by the Oregon Health Authority as an individual who has received both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since the individual’s final dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
These guidelines are optional, and it’s up to the schools to require facemasks. Non-vaccinated individuals must still wear them.
Vaccination status and careful socializing was stressed at Klamath Union High School’s boys basketball practice Thursday. Last year, the Pelicans were about to play in a quarterfinal game for the state championship when the pandemic cancelled all sports.
The team agreed they don’t want something similar to happen this season and acknowledged the significance the pandemic still holds.