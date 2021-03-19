Football
North Valley @ Henley, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Klamath Union, 7 p.m.
Henley at Lost River (JV), 7:30 p.m.
Rogue River at Lakeview, 12 p.m.
Gilchrist at Elkton, 3 p.m.
Boys soccer
Mazama at Phoenix, 12 p.m.
Girl’s soccer
Phoenix at Mazama, 12 p.m.
Volleyball
Bonanza at Lost River, 1:15 p.m.
Glide at Lakeview, 5:15 p.m.
Chiloquin at Prospect Charter, 12 p.m. Saturday (North Lake High School)
Chiloquin @ North Lake/ Paisley, 2 p.m. (North Lake High School)
Trinity Lutheran at North Lake/Paisley, 5:30 p.m.
Prospect Charter at North Lake/Paisley, 2 p.m. Saturday