As the pandemic continues and the state is still mandating strict guidelines, OSAA’s season three began across Oregon on Monday, April 5, with the first practice. This gave schools enough time to squeeze in the mandatory five days of practice before their first contest.
Season three consists of traditional spring sports: golf, tennis, track and field, baseball and softball. Unlike a regular season, however, season three will be about two months long, with Saturday, May 22, as its final day.
One thing that will carry over from season two is culminating week. OSAA said in a press release that it will return the final week of sports to the schools and give them the authority to organize their own regional events and increase student-athlete participation.
“Some (schools) have been able to play fuller schedules than others, and some programs have had to be shut down because of COVID exposure,” Peter Weber, OSAA executive director, said in the press release. “The board had concerns around the feasibility and logistics of trying to have fair and equitable qualifying procedures for these events given the disparities around the state.”
Despite the shortened season, schools like Klamath Union High School are not letting this opportunity pass by.
The Pelicans’ track and tennis teams were out Tuesday for their sixth practice of the season, warming up as they ran laps around the track, nailed down javelin throwing techniques and got back in the swing of things on the tennis courts.
KU’s track and field coach, Rob Coffman, said it’s exciting to be back in the lanes and getting the student athletes involved. In a normal season the team would have around 100 members, but currently has half that number. Despite the smaller team all were enthused to be there and were already bonding as they cheered and gave each other advice.
On the tennis courts, head coach for the girl’s team, Mary Young, had six seniors, 10 new members and a total of 20 on the squad.
“The team is really excited to be able to have a tennis season,” Young said. “Usually, if we have 20 members we’re doing really well. We have a lot of good athletes that want to try tennis, come out here and stick with it for four years.”
KU’s girl’s tennis team travels to Medford today for the Medford Dual GTN Meet, hosted by St. Mary’s School. KU’s track and field team also competes today, hosting Henley in the Dual GTF Meet.