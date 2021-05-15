Modoc Field had two days of Skyline Track and Field Championship action Friday, May 14 and 15. Around 250 student-athletes competed in the conference event with Hidden Valley High School taking the title.
Two of Hidden Valley's athletes scored personal best results and high Oregon state records. Senior Kaiah Fisher threw 166' in the discus, setting the record in Oregon and ranking fifth in the nation. Gabriel Burchfield I jumped the highest during the weekend at 6'7" tying the state record with West Linn High School's Adam Maxwell.
Team Results
Boy's
1st - Hidden Valley: 166
2nd - Henley: 153
3rd - Mazama: 119
4th - North Valley: 84
5th - Klamath Union: 75.5
6th - Phoenix: 55.5
Girl's
1st - Hidden Valley: 179
2nd - North Valley: 119
3rd - Henley: 114
4th - Mazama: 105
5th - Phoenix: 67
5th - Klamath Union: 67
Boy's Results
100-meters: 1st Aidan Kindt, Mazama, 10.95; 2nd Brandon Gailey, M, 11.05; 3rd Ronan Hodge, Hidden Valley 11.47.
200-meters: 1st Kindt, M, 22.22; 2nd Jeremiah Noga, Hidden Valley, 22.73; 3rd Brett Elzy, North Valley, 23.16.
400-meters: 1st Noga, HV, 50.99; 2nd Elzy, NV, 53.00; 3rd Kaleb Scott, HV, 53.55.
400-meters Relay Split: Noga, HV, 51.85; Scott, HV, 52.99; Marwick, HV, 53.3.
800-meters: 1st Asa Marwick, HV, 2:04.26; 2nd Micah Rasmussen, Henley, 2:04.51; 3rd Noah Marshall, Phoenix, 2:09.61.
1500-meters: 1st Elwood Hosking, P, 4:09.87; 2nd Patrick Clayburn, NV, 4:10.59; 3rd Rasmussen, H, 4:10.78.
3000-meters: 1st Clayburn, NV, 9:22.51; 2nd Olaf Coffey, Klamath Union, 9:33.04: 3rd Dilan Mathieu, P, 9:39.88.
110-meter 39" Hurdles: 1st Burchfield I, HV, 15.98; 2nd Savien Burk, M, 16.33; 3rd Blaine Jeffrey, M, 16.41.
300-meter 36" Hurdles: 1st Burk, M, 42.58; 2nd Matthew Hawkins, NV, 43.06; 3rd Marquel Padilla, HV, 44.38.
4x100 Relay: 1st Gailey, Eryk Mayes, Kindt, Cole Brosterhous, M, 43.49; 2nd Brian Musack, Noga, Theo Bergman, Hodge, HV, 44.49; 3rd Nate Love, Hawkins, Matthew Scharpen, Jaydon Twedell, NV, 45.94.
4x400 Relay: 1st Hodge, Scott, Noga, Marwick, HV, 3:31.64; 2nd Eric Brower, Love, Hawkins, Stephen Lauby, NV, 3:35.23; 3rd Coltin Smith, Geovanni Cazarez- Mendez, Chris Janney, Logan Whitlock, H, 3:37.23.
Shot Put: 1st Joseph Northcutt, H, 47' 3"; 2nd Parker Wooten, H, 45' 6.5"; 3rd Fa Luafulufa Masalosalo, P, 45'.
Discus: 1st Bowen Mabou, H, 132' 7"; 2nd Masalosalo, P, 125' 9"; 3rd Joey Comyford, NV, 115' 7".
Javelin: 1st Jack Hunt, M, 138' 9"; 2nd Dylan Rose, H, 135' 7"; 3rd Spencer Fiske, HV, 133' 3".
High Jump: 1st Burchfield I, HV, 6' 7"; 2nd Austin McCuiston, H, 5' 10"; 3rd Twedell, NV, 5' 8".
Pole Vault: 1st Andrew Edwards, H, 12'; 2nd Trevor McNally, KU, 11'; 3rd Konner Lane, KU, 10' 6".
Long Jump: 1st Burchfield I, HV, 21' 0.25"; 2nd Musack, HV, 20' 8.25"; 3rd Joe Suty, H, 20' 0.75".
Triple Jump: 1st Eli Hayes, H, 43' 1.75"; 2nd Burchfield I, HV, 42' 10.5"; 3rd Scott, HV, 41' 4.25".
Girl's Results
100-meters: 1st Jada Hurley, HV, 12.11; 2nd Karlee Touey, NV, 12.31; 3rd Isabel Argall, M, 12.94.
200-meters: 1st Hurley, HV, 25.55; 2nd Jaaden Steele, HV, 26.09; 3rd Argall, M, 27.24.
400-meters: 1st Hurley, HV, 1:00.44; 2nd Ryane Mattox, H, 1:03.41; 3rd Lanie Cox, H, 1:04.15.
400-meters Relay Split: Lindsey Roy, HV, 66.18; Leah Beachy, HV; 66.81; Maria Cross, HV, 67.67.
800-meters: 1st Beachy, HV, 2:29.66; Kinsey Hullman, H, 2:29.98; Olivia Smith, NV, 2:32.15.
1500-meters: 1st Kyla Potratz, P, 5:11.37; 2nd Sophia Stubblefield, P, 5:11.81; Daisy Kritzer, KU, 5:40.
3000-meters: 1st Stubblefield, P, 11:29.40; Potratz, P, 11:29.60; 3rd Abrey Syrnyk, KU, 12:13.98.
100-meter 33" Hurdles: 1st Macy Clemens, M, 15.93; 2nd Grace Girdner, KU, 16.95; 3rd Brisa Bauer, P, 17.75.
300-meter 30" Hurdles: 1st Touey, NV, 46.48; 2nd Clemens, M, 49.69; 3rd Kelcee Nichols, H, 50.46.
4x100 Relay: 1st Paige Cordero, Hurley, Abbigail McClintick, Steele, HV, 50.06; 2nd Olivia Allen, Eva Smith, Touey, Jordan Fagert, NV, 51.80; 3rd Haylee Knight, Pheobie Beals, Argall, Jessica Harrington, M, 52.21.
4x400 Relay: 1st Cox, Hullman, Nichols, Mattox, H, 4:23.22; 2nd Cross, Beachy, Riley Yunker, Justice Hartford, HV, 4:28.56; 3rd Allen, Smith, Smith, Lainie Wheeler, NV, 4:33.90.
Shot Put: 1st Kaiah Fisher, HV, 44' 9"; 2nd Sydney Moore, NV, 34' 10", 3rd Destiny Rowley, KU, 33' 7".
Discus: 1st Fisher, HV, 166'; 2nd Sedona Brooks, HV, 110' 5"; 3rd Rowley, KU 103'.
Javelin: 1st Kayden Kappas, M, 132' 5"; 2nd Eleana Niehus, H, 105' 5"; 3rd Skylar Willey, HV, 93' 10".
High Jump: 1st Girdner, KU, 4' 11"; 2nd Sydney Moore, NV, 4' 10"; 3rd Isabelle Hill, M, 4' 6".
Pole Vault: 1st Angela Hawkins, NV, 8'; 2nd Abi Kirkland, NV, 7' 6", 3rd Zoe Guthrie, NV, 6' 3".
Long Jump: 1st Touey, NV, 18' 5"; 2nd Steele, HV, 17' 4.25"; 3rd Clemens, M, 16' 11.5".
Triple Jump: 1st Steele, HV, 36' 2.75"; 2nd Clemens, M, 35' 7.5"; 3rd Katherine Michaelis, H, 32' 0.5".