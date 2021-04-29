Hidden Valley High School's softball team took game one of the three-game-series against Klamath Union Wednesday, April 28 10-9.
Pelicans Kristi Russel and Emma Langley made it home in the first inning while Toviyah Blauser was able to score and get an RBI.
In the second, Katelyn Delany and Russel scored. Emalie Lemieux and Sunny Winchell got a chance to score runs in the third. KU rounded up the scoring in the fourth as Blauser and Mercy Lissette-Egbert brought KU's score to nine runs.
KU completes the series against the Mustangs Saturday, April 1 at Conger Field in Klamath Falls starting at noon.