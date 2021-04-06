No. 4 Henley (9-1) girls volleyball team swept no. 5 La Grande (8-4) Tuesday at neutral site Madras High School (25-19, 25-21, 25-20). It was their ninth sweep of their season.
The ranking committee, consisting of one athletic director from six of the 4A conferences, voted on eight teams to participate in the 4A Elite 8 Volleyball Showcase to end the COVID-shortened season. The teams included include Sweet Home (1-seed), Junction City (2), Corbett (3), Sisters (6), Tillamook (7), and Cottage Grove (8).
The Hornets move on to the next round, the semifinals, to face the winner of Sweet Home (1) vs. Cottage Grove (8) on Thursday, April 8. The finals and third place contests are set for Saturday, April 10.