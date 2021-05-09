BOYS
Cascade 3, Henley 3
The Cascade boys won two singles matches but suffered narrow defeats in the other two and split the doubles action with visiting Henley in similar fashion at Bear Creek Park in Medford Saturday, May 8.
Seth Thomas and Brandon Parker won their singles matches, while Bryson Cannon and Owen Harrington suffered 6-8 losses. Parker and Harrington won their doubles match but Cannon and Thomas dropped their match in a tiebreaker.
SINGLES - Nathan Elwood, H, def. Cannon, 8-6; Thomas, CC, def. Carson French, 8-3; Josh Huynh, H, def. Harrington, 8-6; Parker, CC, def. Matt Holliday, 8-5.
DOUBLES - Landon Larson and Randolph Duran, H, def. Cannon and Thomas, 8-7 (8-6); Harrington and Parker, CC, def. Floyd Wigger and Gabe Preston, 8-5.
GIRLS
Henley 4, Cascade 3
Elle Harrington secured a pair of 8-0 victories, first in singles and then pairing with Timnah Roberson in doubles but Henley won 3 of 4 singles matches to triumph at Bear Creek Park.
Cascade’s other doubles victory came when Tiana Williams and Ziona Christy won their match in a tiebreaker.
SINGLES - Lena Dreyer, H, def. Roberson, 8-2; Sophia Graetsch, H, def. Makenna Dunn, 8-1; Harrington, CC, def. Grace Bernadino, 8-0; Katherine Grayson, H, def. Lily Preszler, 8-5.
DOUBLES - Elli Smith and Ashleigh Johnston, H, def. Makenna Dunn and Lily Preszler, 8-2; Harrington and Roberson, CC, def. Lauren Wilkinson and Sydney Cox, 8-0; Williams and Christy, CC, def. Grayson and Meredith Brown, 8-7 (7-3).