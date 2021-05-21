The third time was the charm for Henley High School’s softball team as they defeated La Grande High School, 8-0, Thursday and earned a spot in the 4A championship. Henley lost against the Tigers in 2018 and 2019 in the finals.
“It was the most (effort) I’ve seen out of the team after this win because it meant a lot to them,” Brian Stock, head coach for the Hornets, said. “That was a team we played two years straight and have been competing with in the last four. It was emotional for the whole team.”
Hornet pitcher Carli Moore dominated as she struck out 16 Tigers, gave up two hits and one walk. Madison Perez put the cherry on top with a homerun in the fifth ending the game, 8-0.
“(La Grande) is a good team. They’re probably the best pitcher we’ve seen all year,” Stock said. “ But we made good adjustments and made them play defense but we had pressure on. We had girls on base every single inning.”
Henley battles Marist Catholic High School Saturday for the 4A title at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford at 2 p.m.