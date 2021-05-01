Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Henley High School's softball team continued towards a perfect season Saturday, May 1 as they defeated North Valley High School in a double header 23-1 and 23-0. Hornet Madison Perez said Henley's teamwork was more precise than their previous games

"We took this game more serious and you can tell by our energy," Perez said. "It got us more engaged and made the game more fun."

Game One

                   1 2 3 4 5  R  H  E

North Valley 0 1 0 0 0   1  2  8

Henley         1 16 2 4 - 23 19 2

Henley Batting

                  AB R H RBI BB SO

M. Perez       4  1 2   3    0   0

C. Moore      5  0 3   1     0   0

E. Powell       4 1 2   4     0   0

M. Hudson    4 3 3    1     0   0

M. Mick        2 2 1    0      2   0

K. Melsness  2 4 0    1      2   0

K. Juhl         2 1 2    3      0   0 

H. Badker    2 3 2    1       1   0

B. Hamilton 3 3 3    4       0    0

M. Moore    2 2 1    1        0   0

A. Campos 0 0 0     0        0   0

J. Whitaker 0 1 0    0        0    0

S. Nichols   0 2 0    0        0    0

Totals     30 23 19 19        5    0

Game Two

                   1  2  3 4 5 R H   E

North Valley 0  0  0 0 0 0  1   4

Henley         3 12 5 3 - 23 24 0

Henley Batting

                   AB R H RBI BB SO

M. Perez       5  1  3   3   0    0

M. Mick        4   4  4   4   1    0

E. Powell      5   2  3   3   0   0

C. Moore      1   2  1   2   0   0

M. Hudson   4   0  2   2   0   0

K. Melsness 3   2   2   2   0   0

K. Juhl        3   0   0   1   0   0

M. Moore    4   4    3   0   0   0

B. Hamilton 4  4    4   4   0   0

H. Badker   2  0     1  1   0    0

A. Campos  0  0    0   0  0     0

J. Whitaker 1  2    0   0  0     1

S. Nichols   1  2    1   0  0     0

Totals       37 23 24  22  1     1

On Wednesday, May 5, the Hornets visit Phoenix for the first game in a three-game series.

Tags