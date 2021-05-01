Henley High School's softball team continued towards a perfect season Saturday, May 1 as they defeated North Valley High School in a double header 23-1 and 23-0. Hornet Madison Perez said Henley's teamwork was more precise than their previous games
"We took this game more serious and you can tell by our energy," Perez said. "It got us more engaged and made the game more fun."
Game One
1 2 3 4 5 R H E
North Valley 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 8
Henley 1 16 2 4 - 23 19 2
Henley Batting
AB R H RBI BB SO
M. Perez 4 1 2 3 0 0
C. Moore 5 0 3 1 0 0
E. Powell 4 1 2 4 0 0
M. Hudson 4 3 3 1 0 0
M. Mick 2 2 1 0 2 0
K. Melsness 2 4 0 1 2 0
K. Juhl 2 1 2 3 0 0
H. Badker 2 3 2 1 1 0
B. Hamilton 3 3 3 4 0 0
M. Moore 2 2 1 1 0 0
A. Campos 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Whitaker 0 1 0 0 0 0
S. Nichols 0 2 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 23 19 19 5 0
Game Two
1 2 3 4 5 R H E
North Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4
Henley 3 12 5 3 - 23 24 0
Henley Batting
AB R H RBI BB SO
M. Perez 5 1 3 3 0 0
M. Mick 4 4 4 4 1 0
E. Powell 5 2 3 3 0 0
C. Moore 1 2 1 2 0 0
M. Hudson 4 0 2 2 0 0
K. Melsness 3 2 2 2 0 0
K. Juhl 3 0 0 1 0 0
M. Moore 4 4 3 0 0 0
B. Hamilton 4 4 4 4 0 0
H. Badker 2 0 1 1 0 0
A. Campos 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Whitaker 1 2 0 0 0 1
S. Nichols 1 2 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 23 24 22 1 1
On Wednesday, May 5, the Hornets visit Phoenix for the first game in a three-game series.