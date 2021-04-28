At the end of the game between Henley High School’s junior varsity softball team and Bonanza, the scoreboard — which was run by Bonanza head coach’s 11-year-old daughter — read 15-5 in favor of the Hornets Tuesday. But the game was no runaway, as the Antlers kept pushing and never stopped hustling.
Henley’s Ashlyn Sreniawski, Jewel Northcutt, Annie Campos and Samantha Nyseth knocked out the Hornet’s first six runs within the first two innings. Bonanza’s Paislee Miranda, Kailyn Nichols and Khalani Hayes answered in the bottom of the second cutting their deficit to half.
The Henley’s head Coach Randy Denson said the Hornets started a little flat but improved and brought out everything they learned in practice to the match. They had a good approach and precise repetition, he said.
The Hornets tried pulling away as Sreniawski, Northcutt, Holly Parker and Nyseth added on to the runs bringing the score to 10-3 in the top of the third. But again, Bonanza narrowed the lead to half with help from Julie Hess and Miranda in the same inning.
Bonanza head Coach Doug Carpenter said they played great and the team displayed their potential.
“They played an error free game,” said. “They’re a young team but it just needs to be brought out of them, trained and coached. But they’re getting better every practice.”
This year can be considered a building-up season for the Antlers as they have not had a chance to play for over a year, and 99 percent of the players are new to the team, Carpenter said.
Hornet Lily Fitzpatrick said she recognized Bonanza’s enthusiasm and eagerness to play against them.
“They’re very loud and support each other,” Fitzpatrick said. “They had a lot of pep in their step.”
Bonanza returns to the field Saturday as they visit North Douglas. Henley’s JV team also travels on Saturday to Crater High School.