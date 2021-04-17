Saturday, April 17's dual meet with Henley and Cascade Christian had the Hornets on top with a 8-6 win. Henley, coached by Alex Stork, featured a fully loaded girls and boys team roster.
Results
Boy's singles:
Nathan Elwood (Henley) def. Seth Thomas (Cascade Christian), 8-4
Josh Huynh (Henley) def. Owen Harrington (Cascade Christian), 8-5
Bryson Cannon (Cascade Christian) def. Ryan Orr (Henley), 8-2
Brandon Parker (Cascade Christian) def. Charlie Xu (Henley), 8-3
Jason Barrett (Henley) def. Jack Wooten (Henley), 6-4
Boy's doubles:
Landon Larson and Randolph Duran (Henley) def. Thomas and Cannon (Cascade Christian), 8-6
Harrington and Parker (Cascade Christian) def. Carson French and Chris Beard (Henley), 8-4
Thomas and Cannon (Cascade Christian) def. Gabe Preston and Floyd Wigger (Henley), 8-6
Harrington and Parker (Cascade Christian) def. Charlie Gonsowski and Ethan Roeloffs (Henley)8-3
Girl's singles:
Lena Dryer (Henley) def. Makenna Dunn (Cascade Christian), 6-1, 6-0
Sophia Graetsch (Henley) def. Timnah Roberson (Cascade Christian) 4-6, 6-4, 10-8
Elli Smith (Henley) def. Carlee Broadbent (Cascade Christian), 6-0, 7-5
Grace Bernadino (Henley) def. Elle Herrington (Cascade Christian), 3-6, 6-4, 18-16
Girl's doubles:
Ashleigh Johnston and KK Chang (Henley) def. Carly Casey and Tiana Williams, 6-1, 6-0
Roberson and Ziona Christy (Cascade Christian) def. Katherine Grayson and Kendall Wilson (Henley), 6-1, 6-7, 7-5
Henley senior Dryer, who has played tennis since fourth grade, said the team performed well despite the near 70-degree weather.
"It was a little hard today because of the on-and-off wind and the heat," Dryer said. "But we did good today. We are all close as a team and it's part of what makes us good."
Henley's boys' team returns to the court Saturday, April 24 as they visit St. Mary's, Medford. The girls' team returns sooner as they host Phoenix and Klamath Union Wednesday, April 21.