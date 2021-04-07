Henley High School lost to Marist Catholic 2-1 Tuesday in the first round of an eight-team season ending tournament.
Lupe Gonzales, head coach for the Hornets, said the Spartans played the best defense o the year in the loss.
The Hornets (6-2-1) scored first during the 30th minute via cross by sophomore Gabriel Gonzales. Gonzales connected with Logan Parker in the penalty box with heavy traffic.
This play was executed perfectly as the team practiced it the previous day, Lupe Gonzales said.
Marist (10-0) answered quickly, however, with a goal by junior Ryan Cary ten minutes later. Right before the half ended the Spartans countered a Henley attack and scored in a breakaway run. Second goal was made by senior Irwin Leon.
“Despite of our loss, I’m proud of them,” Lupe Gonzales said. “We started the game pretty even, felt pressure, handled it well and created opportunities.”
Even with coach Gonzales’ decision to take out a defender and add an attacker, they could not find the back of the net a second time. In the end Lupe Gonzales said the team still felt proud of their effort. He said the team left everything on the field, had a good season and got the chance to play during a pandemic.