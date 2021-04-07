Henley High School (7) was defeated by Marist Catholic High School (2) 2-1 Tuesday, April 6 in an away game. Head coach for the Hornets, Lupe Gonzales said the Spartans displayed defense that the team had not seen before during the season.
The Hornets (6-2-1) scored first during the 30th minute via cross by sophomore Gabriel Gonzales. Gonzales connected with fellow classman Logan Parker in the penalty box with heavy traffic.
This play was executed perfectly as the team practiced it the previous day, Lupe Gonzales said.
Marist (10-0) answered quickly, however, with a goal by junior Ryan Cary ten minutes later. Right before the half ended the Spartans countered a Henley attack and scored in a breakaway run. Second goal was made by senior Irwin Leon.
"Despite of our loss, I'm proud of them," Lupe Gonzales said. "We started the game pretty even, felt pressure, handled it well and created opportunities."
It was the home team's tough defense and strong goalkeeper that posed the biggest obstacle, Lupe Gonzales explained. The Henley boys attempted getting past the goalie 17 times in the first half and eight in the last 20 minutes of the game.
Even with coach Gonzales' decision to take out a defender and add an attacker, they could not find the back of the net a second time.
In the end Lupe Gonzales said the team still felt proud. They left everything on the field, had an amazing season and got the chance to play during a pandemic.
Marist Catholic High School moves on to the semi-final round and will play Thursday, April 8.