Henley High School's boys soccer team (6-1-1) defeated Phoenix High School (8-1) Saturday 1-0.
The Hornets' performance earned them a spot in the 4A showcase championship this weekend
The game's scoring player was sophomore Jacob Gonzales who was assisted by junior Geovanni Cazares. Head coach Lupe Gonzales said he would consider Cazares as the man of the match.
"Cazares gave the assist, stole the ball from the defender, passed the ball to Gonzales and he had a great finish ... but Cazares caused it," Lupe Gonzales said. "In the second half, Phoenix brought a lot of pressure but Cazares came and neutralized it."
The win has the team feeling good going into the final game of the year.
"To beat a team that has beat us in the past two years feels good," Jacob Gonzales said. "We're ready for our next game and hopefully we'll continue this energy."
Henley, ranked seventh in the state, hosts second-ranked Marist Catholic Monday.