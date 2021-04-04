Poised with composure and hunger, Henley High School's boys soccer team (6-1-1) defeated Phoenix High School (8-1) Saturday, April 3 during senior night 1-0. The Hornet's performance earned them a spot in the 4A Showcase Championship.
The game's scoring player was sophomore Jacob Gonzales who was assisted by junior Geovanni Cazares. Hornet's head coach Lupe Gonzales said he would consider Cazares as the man of the match.
"Cazares gave the assist, stole the ball from the defender, passed the ball to Gonzales and he had a great finish, but Cazares caused it," Lupe Gonzales said. "In the second half, Phoenix brought a lot of pressure but Cazares came and neutralized it."
Overjoyed with excitement, the team felt as if they had already won a championship.
"To beat a team that has beat us in the past two years feels good," Jacob Gonzales said. "We're ready for our next game and hopefully we'll continue this energy."
Henley, No. seven, hosts No. two Marist Catholic tomorrow.