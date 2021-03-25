Many have faced adversity during the pandemic, and local sports teams are no different. Mazama High School’s football team is just one that has struggled to play games and find opponents.
Three weeks ago, head coach Vic Lease got a phone call with just a week’s notice that their upcoming foe, North Valley, had a positive COVID-19 test and would have to cancel.
“I started looking for a game immediately once that happened,” Lease said. “If you don’t act fast, you’re going to miss the boat because somebody is going to grab somebody else up.”
Across the state, teams have faced cancellations and are constantly on the lookout for another team to play. Luckily, Eagle Point had a similar situation and the two were able to face off March 12 with Mazama rolling to a 63-0 win.
Last week, however, was a tougher circumstance, Lease said. The team, off to a fast 20-0 start, was preparing to play Hidden Valley on Friday but was notified just two days before that the game was off.
“I got a call during practice from their athletic director and he said, ‘Vic, we’ve got positive COVID cases,’” Lease said. “I’m sitting there and I can’t believe it.”
Last year, Hidden Valley had a near perfect 12-1 record and finished their season in second place. Both teams were excited for a tough opponent, but that excitement was quickly deflated.
When that fell through, the Vikings coaching staff scrambled to find a new opponent. A potential match against Umpqua also fell apart, so Lease had given in to having the boys take the week off and prepare for Thurston.
“After practice on Thursday, I saw on my Twitter account that Seaside had just dropped the game against Banks,” Coach Lease said. “I called Banks and said, ‘I need a game, you need a game. Let’s figure this out so we can make this work.’”
It wasn’t that easy, however. The teams were five hours apart and neither could stay in a hotel, due to pandemic restrictions. Banks agreed late Thursday night to play, but they still needed to find a stadium.
Lease reached out to Marshfield High School’s athletic director Greg Mulky in Coos Bay who then reached out to Cottage Grove to secure a venue. And that was just the beginning.
“On Friday morning I spent the whole morning working out all the logistics with Banks and with Greg Mulky’s help to get College Grove High School,” Lease said. “Transportation, team meal, facilities, officials. We had to bring in restrooms for the visitor’s side. There were all kinds of things that we had to do to get this ready to go.”
Mazama crushed Banks 38-0 with 117 passing yards and 252 rushing. Junior Zeke Heaton, senior Aiden Kindt, junior Daniel Yancey, senior Tristan Lee and senior Eryk Mayse shared those rushing yards with 107, 70, 46, 21 and eight respectively.
In the span of a week, the Vikings prepared to play three different teams. Lease says it’s all part of a coaches job in this strange year, but the team has been worth it. He said seniors Alex and Erik Hayden and Tristan Lee have provided some determination to tackle whatever is thrown at them.
“This season we were more prepared,” Alex Hayden said. “During the summer we got to work out together and got to know each other much better than we would a normal season. We can tell everyone’s closer with that extended of season and we put in way more work than everybody else.”
This senior class and the junior class have become tight, Erik Hayden said, because of their extended time together after the football season was moved from fall to spring.
The Vikings take on Klamath Union in their final game of the season at the Canal Bowl Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m. at Modoc Field.