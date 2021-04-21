Four local gymnasts from the Klamath Gymnastics Academy brought home medals or placed in the USA Gymnastics Region 2 Championships last Sunday. More than 300 participants from six states competed in Helena, Montana, in the four-day championship.
With COVID-limited practices, they didn’t have an easy time getting there, but once at the tournament, Reece Holmes won the vault event, took fifth on the balance beam and fifth all-around for the Child B age division. Ava Nalepa took the gold in the uneven bars and third all-around in the Child C age division. Alexis Dahm, in the Senior D age division, took third in the vault and seventh in the all-around. Ava Nalepa’s sister, Addalyn Nalepa took 11th in the vault for the Junior age division.
Last year when the pandemic started, KGA had to cancel practice for five weeks and returned to virtual practice soon after, Coach Kristi Lebkowsky said.
“We had to overcome so much,” Lebkowsky said. “But we never gave up.”
The level 7 team focused on the key elements of gymnastics in the Zoom practices: strength, flexibility and conditioning. Coaches Michelle Nalepa and Lebkowsky had their troupe practice on trampolines and couches, and even provided parents instructions on how to make wooden floor bars at home.
“Sometimes we had kids practice over Zoom, and other days we’d assign practices to do on their own,” Lebkowsky said. “It was a consistent routine.”
Even though gymnastics is an individual sport, gymnasts are always supported by their team during events and workouts, which is why mental health checks were incorporated into the calls.
In order to raise team morale, a group Zoom call was arranged with the Klamath team meeting with a gymnastics team from Louisiana, Lebkowsky said. Both teams enjoyed each other’s company and appreciated the opportunity to talk to fellow gymnasts from across the country, coach said.
This championship marks the beginning of the team’s off-season but the gymnasts will continue to practice over the summer to a limited degree. Coach Lebkowsky will limit practice time to 15 hours per week.
“Coach Nalepa and I are dedicated to the team,” Lebkowsky said. “One, to help meet their goals in gymnastics and two, to teach them life skills that will be used outside the gym.”
The team keeps Lebkowsky on her toes, is an inspiration to her and is one of the reasons she gets up in the morning.