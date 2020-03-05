Lights, camera, action.
Klamath Falls’ own Dylan Carlson will compete in his most important professional fight to date when he faces a name well known in the boxing community.
Evander Holyfield is a familiar name to most people. Mike Tyson infamously tried to bite the ear off this renowned Hall of Fame boxer.
Saturday, Carlson will face Holyfield’s son, Evan, in Irving, Texas, at Main Events’ Night to Fight.
Carlson’s trainer, Juan Ulloa, had been in contact with Main Events since January about the fight happening, and with five boxers stepping down from fighting Evan Holyfield, Ulloa received a call February 17 that put Carlson on the fight card.
Carlson, a 28-year-old Mazama graduate, will compete in his third professional fight. He won his first fight in September in Medford with a knockout, and ended his second in a draw during Arena Wars in Klamath Falls in November.
He will be facing an undefeated Holyfield (3-0) in a 159-pound fight.
“He is a kid of his dad, really. He is still a tough opponent and it is going to be a good test to see where we are at,” Carlson said.
“Michael Jordan’s kid wasn’t Michael Jordan, so you don’t really know until you get in there against him. We’ll see what he has. He is with a big promotion so he has had no easy fights but we are going to go in there and try to win.”
Carlson was able to see Holyfield fight in a national tournament, when Holyfield was still an amateur. He lost both of his fights against MMA fighters.
It will be an uphill climb as all of Holyfield’s victories were earned off knockouts. The 22-year-old Holyfield also has more experience than Carlson with 85 amateur fights, compared to Carlson’s 17.
Holyfield, who has hometown advantage in an arena familiar to him, also holds a four-inch height advantage at 6-foot-3.
“It was kind of disappointing seeing the guys he fought. They were nothing special, so there was really nothing to go off of,” Carlson said. “He keeps his hands down; we will try to lean him in and take him out and go to the body a lot. He likes to come off strong.”
Carlson is coming off his draw at Arena Wars. The live video footage promoter Matt Phillips had from the fight was how Carlson was recognized for his upcoming super welterweight fight against Holyfield.
Carlson and Ulloa have mostly stayed near and around Oregon for fights, including Reno, Sacramento and parts of Washington. Saturday’s fight will be the furthest the two have traveled; it will also be the largest crowd Carlson has competed in front of, with an expected attendance of over 5,000 people.
All expenses are paid for Carlson and he will earn a guaranteed $2,000 for the fight, with the opportunity for more if he wins.
“I am excited. I want to get my name out there and this is perfect for the promotions; it is just a bigger venue. It will be good exposure, especially if we win,” Carlson said. “If we get a knock out, there will be more exposure that way and a chance to travel more around the nation.”
Carlson will rely on his heavy punch against Holyfield. During his amateur career, he recorded six knockouts.
It will, however, be the shortest amount of time Carlson has had to prepare for an opponent.
From Omaha, Nebraska, Carlson and his father (a local from the Klamath Basin) moved back to the area when he was in fourth grade. After graduating from Mazama, he played football at Southern Oregon University before beginning his boxing career in 2015.
Along with renowned boxers Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Tyson, Carlson blends the boxing styles of Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia.
With the short amount of preparation time, Ulloa is focusing on helping Carlson with his footwork and using the full space of the ring to help him avoid punches.
“Mentally, we are ready to go,” Ulloa said. “Dylan the Villain is dedicated to training. In boxing, there’s two workouts, the morning run. In the evening, the grind in the gym four to five days. Internal running Sunday morning isn’t anyone’s favorite to run.”
Steven Morse, who has been sparring with Carlson, will also make the trip to Texas.
If everything goes well, Carlson said he intends to have another fight April 5 in Portland.
“(Holyfield’s) dad can only teach him so much. He has to do it for himself. He probably has something to learn off from him,” Carlson said. “I played fight night and I liked it but never thought of it as a career until after doing the amateurs.
“In this sport, you have to do it every day. It is not like basketball where you have an offseason,” he continued. “You never know when you will get that call and you go with it. Unless you are one of the top guys, you do not really get any time off. You are fighting the Holyfield name so you have to go out there and get it.”