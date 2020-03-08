It’s now the third year that Matt Nordin has tried to bring semi-professional football back to Klamath.
The Basin Berserkers, a reincarnation of the Basin Crusaders, look to finally get a team off the ground as they seek admittance into the Pacific Northwest Football League (PNFL), an adult semi-pro contact league in Washington and Oregon.
The Berserkers, spearheaded by former Crusader Nordin, have unsuccessfully tried to bring semi-pro football back to the Basin for the past three years, but the tides might be changing for the team.
Nordin, a 37-year-old truck driver, played football in high school for Bonanza and then for the Crusaders, before the team disbanded about ten years ago.
“For me, it’s just I love football. I want to play before I’m too old,” he said. “That’s just my main thing, I want to play.”
Nordin has struggled to get a consistent team going, with players losing interest before backing out altogether. He hopes the team could return to its former glory from the Crusaders heyday.
“That’s the thing with semi-pro football. At any point, you can just have no one,” he said.
Which is what happened last season. Nordin scheduled games with teams in the PNFL during the league’s offseason, but as the games rolled around, the Berserkers had nearly completely disbanded and got a bad reputation with other teams in the league.
This year, the Berserkers already played one game in late February against the Douglas County Timberwolves and are gearing up for their second this Saturday at Willamette Valley High School in Eugene.
Alonso Pena, a 36-year-old Little Caesar’s manager and former Crusader, returned to the Berserkers this year after switching to a different team from the Crusaders.
“I just wanted to play football,” he said. “I heard they had a team, so I just came out for it. It really keeps us going.”
Pena said he’s played football his whole life and even played for Mazama when he was in high school.
“It’s great; I love it. It’s a fun atmosphere. You get a nice group of friends,” he said. “You get a whole other family.”
Like Nordin, Pena hopes the Berserkers can get back to what the Crusaders once had.
“We’re just trying to get our team back and going,” he said. “We’re just trying to get that started up again. We were good at one point when we were the Crusaders; it’s time to get it back up and going.”
But part of what stands in the way is finances. The PNFL is a pay-to-play league with dues as high as $210 a person, and players providing their own pads and equipment.
That and a lack of popularity from recently-graduated players, according to Nordin, makes it hard to get people involved.
“I remember when I was in school, the guys would come out of high school, right out of high school, and wanted to do stuff like this,” he said. “It’s not there anymore.”
This season the Berserkers have just one 18-year-old on the team; everyone else is three to four years out of high school with a couple of older guys like Nordin and Pena, who are remnants of the Crusaders.
Shane Jones, a 23-year-old guidance counselor at Klamath Community College, played for the Mazama Vikings for a couple years before graduating in 2015.
He missed the game after graduating and the Berserkers are the only contact league in Klamath Falls, so he got involved.
“It’s a great way for people who are outside of high school that didn’t go to play college,” he said. “It’s a great way for them to get back into the sport.”
But he says it’s not just for people looking to get back into football, but for people who’ve never played but are looking to be a part of something.
“We’ve got quite a few people who can coach every level of football, so even if you have no idea what it is, you can come out and we can show you and get you started,” he said.