Four Henley High School student athletes on Thursday signed national letters of intent to play for college teams next fall.
Two Hornet football players — Beau Stork and Joe Northcutt — will play college ball as well as Henley softball player Carli Moore and Henley volleyball player Eleana Niehus.
Family members attended the ceremony in Henley’s gym, where student athletes wore college gear and officially signed intent letters. In past years, the signing day ceremony have been done in front of the entire student body.
Moore, a three-sport Henley athlete (volleyball, basketball and softball), will play softball for Oregon Tech while she pursues a degree in nursing.
Niehus, who is a track and volleyball athlete at Henley, will play on the beach volleyball team at The Master’s University in Santa Clarita, Calif. The senior started playing beach volleyball last summer, and she was recruited by the university after posting videos online.
She plans to major in sports management with a minor in Biblical studies.
Northcutt and Stork both signed to play football at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. Both are three-sport athletes at Henley.
Stork, a safety, is excited to compete at the college level after watching his older brother, Alex Stork, now Henley’s head football coach, play collegiately.
“I really liked the coaching staff and how they develop their players,” Stork said.
He plans to major in business and psychology with a minor in journalism.
Northcutt will play on WOU’s defensive line. He also liked Western’s program.
He plans to major in education and psychology.
The seniors are competing this year, but facing truncated sports seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.