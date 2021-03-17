The Klamath Falls Ice Hawks wrapped up their shortened season with a 3-0 sweep against the Eugene Jr. Generals this weekend.
Scores included 5-3, 3-1 and 4-3 victories. The home team not only celebrated a clean sweep, but also their graduating seniors.
Gavin Graham, Gabriel Preston, Skyler Howard, Aston Blake and Cooper Fenton were recognized before Saturday’s afternoon game at Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.
All seniors acknowledged the significance of their last game, were sad their club career came to an end but are grateful they got to play in front of their friends and family.
In total, the birds of prey played a total of 15 games this season: four against Medford, six against Bend, three with Eugene and two versus Rose City from Portland.
Head coach Charlie Erdman said the team enjoyed their time on the ice despite fewer games on their schedule.
“We ended up with an 11-4 record,” Erdman said. “Everyone was very happy that they were able to get some games in, even if we played fewer games than we do during a normal season. It was especially important for the players as they, like all kids in Klamath County, have had a difficult year. So getting some sense of normalcy back for them was really our goal in getting games scheduled.”
Floyd Wigger, an exchange student from Zurich, Switzerland, said, “I got to meet a lot of really nice people and friends. Being able to play with the Ice Hawks was really fun. Even during these hard times, I enjoyed my time here.”
Wigger, who arrived in the U.S. last September, said, “I sure will miss my host family, my friends and all the other people I got to know. I’ll also miss the language, food and I will definitely miss Klamath Falls.”