Elite Apparel's Athlete of the Season competition is now taking votes. The competition highlights the achievements of local athletes. It consists 10 finalists from Klamath Falls high schools. The two winners will receive an exclusive t-shirt and will be featured on a billboard on Washburn Way in Klamath Falls. Votes can be summitted at lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/kUrlazl/Season2.

