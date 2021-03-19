Henley High School senior Nathan Elwood pulls open the doors of the tall, steepled shed he built for his school’s football team. The 10-by-10-foot interior still smells of new wood and is ready to store team gear for the Hornets.
Elwood, a member of Boy Scout Troop 71, built the shed as his Eagle Scout project, and its successful completion earned him the highest honor and rank bestowed by the Boy Scouts of America.
An Eagle Scout project must benefit the community, include at least 100 hours of work, and be approved by the national and local Boy Scouts of America councils. A senior, Elwood plans to attend Klamath Community College next fall and study psychology.
“The most challenging thing was the inexperience I had with construction,” Elwood said. “I thought it would be easier, and I definitely came out of it with a lot more respect for people who work construction.”
Elwood is on Henley’s football and tennis teams. He decided on the shed for the football team because there was no adequate storage space near the field for equipment. It was the first construction project he has undertaken, and with the help of friends, he learned by doing.
Local businesses – J&P Lumber and Diamond Home Improvement – donated supplies. Home Depot offered a discount and Lassen Canyon Nursery donated funds.
The new shed – painted in Henley colors – stands on the far side of the track and football field. Elwood, with the help of a friend, put it together on an existing concrete slab during late fall and early winter, finishing in December.
Henley football coach Alex Stork followed the progress of Elwood’s shed, and is pleased he chose to do a project that benefited the school and athletics.
“His project benefits future athletes, and I appreciate the time he put in to do a good job,” Stork said. “I remember watching him in December, doing the construction in the winter weather. He also successfully navigated obstacles, doing this during the COVID-19 pandemic, when students weren’t attending school on campus.”