Tyler Mcneley had all the right stuff on Friday for the Lakeview Honkers, allowing zero runs and besting Rogue River by a socre of 10-0 Friday, May 7 in the first game of the day.
The Honkers got things started in the first inning with one run when Julia Jackson singled. Offensively, Mcneley hit a homerun in the third.
In the fifth inning, Jackson, Scarlett Taylor, Francesca Zendajas and Tayla Ewell moved Lakeview's score to 6-0.
One bright spot for Rouge River was a double by Avery Bushey in the first inning.
Mcneley led things off in the circle for the home team. The right-hander went five innings allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out 13 and walking zero.
Presley Tiger started the game for Rouge River. The hurler allowed 14 hits and 10 runs over four innings, walking zero.
Lakeview tallied 14 hits in the game. Ewell, Mcneley, Jackson, Zendajas, Emily Philbert and Annikah Tacchini all managed multiple hits. Tacchini, Philibert, Zendajas, Jackson, Mcneley and Ewell each managed two hits to lead Lakeview. No errors were comminted by the Honkers.
In the second game, Mcneley threw a shutout and lead the team to a 10-0 win, again.
Over the course of five innings, Mcneley allowed one hit, zero runs and struckout 11.
Kaya Lauer, Philibert and Mcneley collectively scored four runs in the fifth.
As in the first game Mcneley hit a homerun but in the fifth inning in this game.
Lakeview visits Chiloquin Tuesday, May 11 in their next game.