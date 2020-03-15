SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Ron and Veronica Houston are looking forward to their visit to Klamath Falls in July — their 40th high school class reunion, both being part of the initial graduating class from Mazama High School.
This week, however, their focus was on basketball.
Oregon Tech basketball in particular.
Houston and the First Premier Bank are serving as OIT’s host for what will be the final NAIA Division II men’s national basketball tournament which was scheduled to continue through Tuesday at The Pentagon.
“I was around this year, and it’s my hometown team,” Houston said of sponsoring the Hustlin’ Owls.
He and his uncle-in-law, Ed Bicknell, watched OIT play two years ago, but Houston was out of town last year. He was set to watch Tech with his wife, and others. Bicknell did not make the trip because of a scheduled surgery.
Ed, Ron and Walter Bicknell (Veronica’s father) married a group of sisters and are local folks from Beresford, S.D., about 30 miles south of Sioux Falls. Their collective efforts between Sioux Falls and Klamath Falls remain.
Veronica’s mother still lives in Klamath Falls.
She and her sisters bought the Castel Southside Chevron from their mother and have revamped the facility. It already has opened, and the facility which is located at the corner of Altamont Drive and the Southside Bypass recently had a new roof installed.
Paving on the facility’s parking lot is scheduled to be done on a lot where it was developed in 1989, when it opened. It is expected to be done this summer.
The connections do not end there.
Jennifer Haney, Veronica Houston’s sister, worked for several years with Oregon Tech men’s basketball assistant coach Paul Poetsch at Henley and Shasta, and still works at Brixner.
Ron Houston works for Dennis Sanford, who has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to facilities around the country, including the children’s clinic in Klamath Falls.
“He looks for places which have a serious need for medical facilities, and we told him about Klamath Falls,” Veronica Houston said. After a visit, Sanford agreed it would be an appropriate place for a medical facility.
Sanford, a visionary who saw the credit card business well before they became popular, has made it clear he is willing to give his money for health services and facilities which promote good health.
The Houstons still make plenty of visits with family in Klamath Falls, and look forward to July.
Their efforts follow what Veronica Houston said she and her sisters learned from their mother: “Bloom where you’re planted.”
It is obvious they are blooming and had nothing but fun supporting the Oregon Tech men’s basketball team before the tournament was canceled Thursday by the NAIA.
Oh, for the record, Ron Houston wrestled for OIT when he was a student there.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.