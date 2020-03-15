The cancellation of sports, at nearly every level across the world, is sure to leave a gaping hole in the hearts and lives of many people, from athletes to sports fans and yes, even sports journalists.
A central tenet of our lives is now all-but-gone, at least for the time being. As local athletes contend with what to do with all this new-found free time (coupled with moves to remote learning) and mourn the end of or looming cancellations of high school careers, here are some things to do that may (or may not) take your minds off the void left behind.
Go for a walk or run. Especially for athletes, this can be a great way to stay in shape, get out of the house and clear your head. And endorphins can’t hurt in a time like this.
With recommendations to implement social distancing, being outdoors can be a way to help flatten the curve of the outbreak in our state and communities, and it’ll also get you out of the house.
Play a game. Card games, board games and even puzzles can be a great way to get pent-up competitive and strategic energy out.
I love competitive puzzling (I know that probably makes me lame, but I can make anything a competition). Make it a race to see who can finish a puzzle first or keep track of how many pieces you each place.
Learn something new. Pick up a new craft or try out a new recipe. Creating new things can be a great way to feel productive and in control amidst a lot of uncontrollable unknowns.
Read and watch archived sports stories and games. Got a game recorded on your TV? Rewatch it like it’s happening live or reread old sports stories from past March Madness tournaments or spring sports seasons.
Watch TV. Why not binge watch Cheers, Parks and Rec or The Good Place? You’ve probably got the time now.
Read a book. I have a whole shelf of books I’ve never gotten to reading. Some of them it’s because I just don’t want to read them, but others I’ve just never had the time.
Spring cleaning. Get a head start on decluttering and donating things you no longer need or don’t use to a mission or the Goodwill.
The cancellations and postponements can feel over-reactive, and hopefully in a couple weeks we can say they were, as COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past.
Until then, stay healthy and hygienic and try to have some fun.
Sierra Webster is Sports Editor of the Herald and News. She can be reached at 541-885-4440 or swebster@heraldandnews.com