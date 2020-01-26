One of my favorite sports events is a week away.
It has nothing to do with the sport, although, in this case, it is basketball.
It has nothing to do with teams, but it will feature Oregon Tech hosting The Evergreen State College Saturday.
It has everything to do with what it means.
For the second time since its inception, OIT will host ESC in the annual Pink Out basketball games at Danny Miles Court.
Geoduck coaches were upset the last time they were involved with the Pink Out, thinking they should have been told ahead of time about the game. Maybe the pink uniforms left them stunned.
Originally started to focus on breast cancer awareness following the death of former OIT president Martha Anne Dow due to the disease in July 2007, the game has come to symbolize cancer awareness in all forms.
Recent games have seen several cancer patients and/or survivors in the stands.
It follows a trend at Oregon Tech, something started by the softball team because so many of its members were health sciences majors. There also was a fundraiser for a player from The College of Idaho who faced a double mastectomy.
Shortly after Chris Maples arrived to succeed Dow as OIT president, we sat down for lunch.
One topic of conversation was how to use athletics to recognize Dow’s efforts at the school.
When the concept of a Pink Out came about, we hustled over to the office of Danny Miles and shared the idea with him.
Miles had a great relationship with Dow and her husband Gary, and the couple had accompanied OIT on its record-setting trip to China, the first college basketball team from the United States, regardless of division, to take such a cultural exchange.
Miles quickly noted that he would order pink uniforms for the men’s team to wear.
There still were players on the Tech roster who had made the China trip.
Quickly pulled together, the first pink came in the final regular season game of the 2010 season against Southern Oregon.
To say the evening was tense is a monumental understatement.
It was the final home game, and thus Senior Night. An Oregon Tech win would clinch the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season championship and an automatic trip to the national tournament. The opponent was SOU.
Oh, there was that other little thing. An Oregon Tech win would be No. 900 for Miles, at a time when only three college coaches had ever reached that number of wins. Ironically, Herb Magee of Philadelphia University won game No. 900 a couple of hours before Tech tipped off.
Current OIT head coach Justin Parnell has said more than once that that game might have been the most intense in which he ever played.
Myles Daley used a dunk during the game to join the OIT 1,000-point club.
Several other area schools have created some form of Pink Out as a method to raise cancer awareness.
Some other great programs reached their apex and, sadly, no longer exist.
Why is the game important?
First, for me, it was a way to help honor my mother, who was an 18-year breast cancer survivor when she finally died.
Far too many individuals in our area have suffered from some form of cancer, some of whom are still fighting the battle. I think of Mike, Matt, Marc, David a couple of times over, Geri, Patty, Quinn, Del, Yvonne, Caitlin, John and a growing list of individuals who have battled, or are battling, cancer.
At a school with a strong emphasis on the health sciences, to host a Pink Out is the right thing to do — and there is an inner thankfulness to have been part of the effort to make the occurrence happen.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.