A new year is likely to bring changes.
Resolutions, lifestyle changes, new hobbies and perhaps, promotions.
At least that’s the case for me. You may have noticed a new name at the top of the sports section, or a new title under my headshot. That’s right, there’s a new editor in town.
When I was originally hired as a sportswriter for the Herald and News, the plan was always to prepare me for the job of sports editor in anticipation of Steve Matthies’ retirement. Not to worry, he hasn’t retired quite yet.
Matthies will continue to cover Oregon Tech in his part-time reporting capacity, help with some of the desk work that comes with producing the sports section and provide the expertise and knowledge of someone who has spent the past three decades serving this community.
But to ease his transition into retirement and mine into the role of sports editor, we’ve made the change starting today.
Since I started in mid-September, I have been preparing for this transition, learning what I needed to, asking questions, paying attention. There’s still lots I don’t know, which is one of the benefits of making the switch while Matthies is still here, so that he can help guide us through this change seamlessly.
But what does that mean for you, sports reader?
We will continue to bring you excellent coverage of Southern Oregon and Northern California sports, but with an emphasis on moving our reporting into the digital age.
With the internet, Google, ESPN and a near 24-hour news cycle, readers are less and less dependent on local news sources for national, or even regional, sports news — but what our readership doesn’t always have access to is coverage of the athletes, coaches and sportspeople in our own communities. I think our sports section should reflect those changing needs.
I hope to continue to focus on the vibrant and dynamic local sports stories that are teeming in our circulation, focusing in on creating unique, engaging content about the people we live around.
I am thrilled to be your next sports editor and am excited to continue to learn about the people, histories and stories that make up the Basin’s sports landscape. If you’ve got a story you think I should know, reach out!
Sierra Webster is Herald and News sports editor. She can be reached at swebster@heraldandnews.com, or by calling 541-885-4440. Follow her on Twitter @WebsterSierraE.