As a new year dawns, it seems like a good time to share a piece I received from someone — not sure who, but it was written by Karissa L. Niehoff, the executive director of the National Federation of High Schools.
Call it a “New Year’s Resolution for Parents.”
Niehoff wrote: “Inappropriate adult behavior at high school athletic events throughout the country has reached epidemic proportions.”
She wrote that when more than 2,000 athletic directors from around the country were asked in a survey what they least liked about their jobs, almost two-thirds said it was dealing with aggressive parents and adult fans.
Sports officials on the fields, courts and mats all agree.
Indications are that almost 80 percent of all new officials quit after two years, and almost always cite parental behavior as the reason. In some sports (and the Klamath Basin is no exception) there are dire shortages of event officials.
Niehoff listed several resolutions which could help.
n 1, Act your age.
“You are, after all, an adult,” she writes. ”Act in a way that makes your family and school proud.”
n 2, Don’t live your life vicariously through your children.
“High school sports are for them, not for you. Your family’s reputation is not determined by how well your children perform on the field of play.”
n 3, Let your children talk to the coach instead of you doing it for them.
“High school athletes learn how to become more confident, independent and capable, but only when their parents don’t jump in and solve their problems for them.”
n 4, Stay in your own lane.
“No coaching or officiating from the sidelines. Your role is to be a responsible, supportive parent, not a coach or official.”
n 5, Remember, participating in a high school sport is not about getting a college scholarship.
“According to the NCAA, only about two percent of all high school athletes are awarded a sports scholarship, and the total value of the scholarship is only about $18,000 (if that much).”
n 6, Make sure your children know you love watching them play.
“Do not critique your child’s performance on the car ride home. Participating in high school sports is about character development, learning and having fun, not winning and losing.”
Niehoff writes: “Purchasing a ticket to a high school athletic event does not give anyone the right to be rude, disrespectful or verbally abusive. Cheer loud and proud, but be responsible and respectful. The future of high school sports in our nation is dependent on you.”
Anyone who has officiated, coached, observed or been involved with athletics has seen abuses.
There are legitimate moments when Mom or Dad need to step in, but not about playing time, game plans and game conduct. If there are issues, and they do crop up from time to time, parents need to find the proper channels through which to handle disagreements or concerns.
Happy New Year, everyone.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.