My sister and I always wondered why there was an orange and an apple in our Christmas stocking.
Family tradition, our mother told us.
Even during the Depression, my stoic, sensible, sane grandfather always made sure my mother and her siblings had an orange at Christmas.
Actually, the biggest question my sister and I had was why those goofy stockings never fell off the hooks hung by the chimney with care, down to the hearth in front of the fireplace.
It was, we learned, more than a family tradition.
There is a religious element to the tradition of oranges.
Saint Nicholas of Myra, a bishop in the Roman Catholic Church, is depicted in icons with the insignia of his position, with vestments, a mitre and a crozier.
In honor of tradition, there also are three gold balls to commemorate the sacks of coins he is said to have given secretly to three young women to keep from prostitution because their father had gambled his wealth away and could not afford an honest dowry.
Oranges are said to symbolize the bags of gold.
Saint Nicholas was the son of wealthy Christians, and when his parents died, he inherited great wealth. He would eventually become the Bishop of Myra in what now is modern day Turkey.
Also known as Nicholas of Bari, he was the patron saint of sailors, merchants, archers, repentant thieves, prostitutes, children, brewers, pawnbrokers, students and several cities with harbors.
He also created the concept of giving gifts in secret.
Our modern day Santa Claus emerged from various forms which go back to Saint Nicholas.
Bruce Haroldson, a friend and the longtime men’s basketball coach at Pacific Lutheran University and a college roommate of a dear friend of mine who died of cancer, posted recently a great poem which takes the focus off Santa Claus and to the reason for the season.
“T’was the night before Christmas, God glanced over the earth. He looked to and fro, all over its girth.
“They missed it again He said with a sigh, a heavy heart and a tear in His eye. I gave them my Son, so they could be free. My greatest gift to them from Me.
“They traded Me in for a man in a red suit, a little tree and a horse-drawn sled. How do I save them and make them see?
“My love is complete, my grace is free. How do I help them, when all they know is a talking snowman and a box with a bow?
“Maybe next year they will stop and see the biggest gift of Christmas is a little child from Me.”
I try to quietly share my faith, and Christmas is a great time to do that.
For those who believe, enjoy the poem.
For everyone, on behalf of the Herald and News sports department, and all of the individuals who have contributed to make what we think is a great section, we wish you all Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and/or happy holidays.
God bless.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.