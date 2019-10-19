Danielle DeCastro realized a life-long dream over the summer.
Her experience as a member of the USA’s World University Games team, however, proved to be much more than she expected.
“When I crossed the (finish) line, I had never felt that before,” she said of her 5,000-meter run in Naples, Italy. “I had never raced like that before and realized I had more to give. It was frustrating and exciting at the same time.”
With one final season of track and field (both indoor and outdoor), DeCastro, a national runner-up in the NAIA indoor championships a year ago, said her efforts in Italy have given her a new initiative and a hunger to run without the fear of failing on the track.
“I know I have that potential,” she said.
“It set me up for how I want to approach my final season,” she said, and, according to OIT track and field coach Jack Kegg, has been among the hardest working individuals out so far this fall. DeCastro and teammate Cindy Reed are preparing themselves for their upcoming distance races during the cross country season.
“I want to go into the season being fearless,” DeCastro said, “knowing the potential I can give.”
A significant element to that is what she learned in Italy.
“The field (of entries) was so different than what I was used to. It was so dense compared to what I was used to. All of the (other) countries showed up to peak at this meet. They were ready,” she said.
For most of the Europeans, the World University Games serve as a championship meet, while most U.S. athletes already had competed in their national championships, whether at the NAIA or NCAA level.
Because U.S. athletes had to pay for their expenses to participate, DeCastro said she had to miss the opening and closing ceremonies.
Still, the experience was nerve-wracking.
“It was more so leading up to my race,” she said. “Once I stepped on the track I could be back in my element and focus on the competition.”
She ran only in the opening round of her event, but it was the one race which helped her realize there is more to attain.
“I didn’t expect something like that to happen to me. It was a surreal moment. You were representing yourself and all of those who helped get you there,” DeCastro, a 23-year-old mechanical engineering major, said.
“It was neat to have the opportunity to do something at that level, and also help bring more respect for Oregon Tech.
“I have to remind myself that there are things you don’t think you can achieve, but you really can go after them. There is no harm in going after those things.”
PERSONAL NOTES
n DeCastro was born in Seattle, but spent most of her life being reared in England, Germany and Australia.
n She has a sustainability minor.
n DeCastro was one of three NAIA athletes to represent the United States at the World University Games, and the other two were Northwest Christian women’s steeplechaser Anika Rasubala, and men’s miler Colin deYoung of Cornerstone University in Michigan.
n DeCastro roomed with Rasubala, who is from Salem, while in Naples.
n DeCastro and Reed have competed in one cross country meet this fall, unattached, and are expected to do the same Oct. 26 at the William Jessup meet. He goal is to break 17 minutes on the women’s 5,000-meter course.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.