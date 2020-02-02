Bonanza’s Oak Tenold chases a state championship, something not that unusual over the last 20-25 years.
Klamath Union’s Isaiah Franco chases the ghosts of champions past.
While Tenold seeks his first state wrestling title, Bonanza has had five different individuals win nine championships, the last in 2014 when Phillip Morgan won his second straight crown at 195 pounds.
Franco, meanwhile, wants to win a state wrestling title that has been, over the last 50 years, rare.
KU’s last state champion was John Fairbank in 1992. It is the only time a Pelican has stood atop the medal’s stand since 1969.
“I think my odds are high at 126 or 132,” Franco said. With a young team, he has focused on his own success, while helping younger teammates.
“You have to put in the extra work,” he said. “You have to get up early in the morning, like 6 a.m., to go out and run when others don’t want to put in the work. If you don’t put in the work, you can’t be a champion.”
Franco said he feels no pressure in his quest for a Class 4A state title.
Nor does Tenold, who reached the Class 2A/1A finals twice, and was second as a freshman in 2017, and a runner-up again last season.
“There are some tough kids, and there is a wrestler at Pine Eagle, and I beat his practice partner at Culver. I think I have a chance,” Tenold said. “I am working to shape everything up. As a senior, I want to make the best of it.”
He said a two-week gap between the district and state championship meets might help, and would provide additional preparation time.
Tenold is one of five Bonanza wrestlers the team hopes to advance to the state meet later this month.
Franco likely would be a lone entry.
Before Fairbank, who won at 191 pounds after having placed second the year before in a decision to Olympian Les Gutches, KU had not had a state wrestling champion since Mike Weaver won the 157-pound title in 1969.
Weaver’s was the last of 26 individual titles until Fairbank won.
Henley, Mazama, Lost River, Lakeview, Hosanna Christian, North Lake and Chiloquin, along with Bonanza, have had a state wrestling champion since Fairbank won his crown.
SMALL SCHOOL STRUGGLES
Chiloquin and Lost River have limited rosters.
Gilchrist and Tulelake are not fielding teams.
It is the typical battle small schools have in fielding wrestling teams, which often provide smaller athletes their best chance to compete.
Lakeview is going through the struggles this year.
The Honkers have seven boys in their program.
“It’s tough because you know what your partners do, so you have to find ways to change with different people,” Wyatt Patzke said after his matches at the Basin’s Best tournament, his first competition in almost two weeks because of illness.
“The biggest challenge,” he said, “is having a variety of practice partners.”
It is a lament heard often, even in some of the bigger schools.
An advantage for Lakeview is that it has a corps of individuals who are close in weight classes, which allows each of their quality wrestlers a chance to hone their skills against teammates who all should do well in tournaments.
Lakeview might not place well at its district tournament, but the strength of its four or five top wrestlers could allow the Honkers to place well at their Class 3A state tournament later this month.
