Military Appreciation Night
Henley is sponsoring a Military Appreciation Night to support local veterans Friday, Jan. 17, when the Hornets boys’ and girls’ basketball teams host Klamath Union.
The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m. immediately followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
All military personnel ID and their immediate family are welcome to attend free of charge. Coupons are available for free concession items.
Tulelake concealed carry weapons training
The Tulelake Police Department will be holding concealed carry weapons classes at the Tulelake Police Department on the following dates: Jan. 25, March 28, April 25 and June 6.
All classes are at 9 a.m. and are open to the public. The class meets the California Department of Justice standards for qualification for a Concealed Weapons permit and is specifically for residents of Tulelake and Siskiyou County, though others are welcome to attend as space is available.
We do want to clarify that you must be a California resident to obtain a CCW permit in California. All applicants are advised to bring the weapons they are going to list on their permit and fifty rounds of ammunition for qualification.
The cost of the class is $30.00 but costs will be waived for all active school personnel that attend the training. The Police Department is located at 470 C St in Tulelake. Contact the police department at 530-667-5284 if you have any additional questions.
Mazama’s Little Viks Cheer Camp
Mazama will host its Little Viks Cheer Camp for basketball Jan. 13-16 at the high school cafeteria, and all participants will perform at halftime of the Vikings girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, against Hidden Valley.
Camp runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. each night, and the $25 cost includes a camp T-shirt.
Preregistration is encouraged to ensure correct T-shirt sizes and now is open at the Mazama High School home page.
For questions, contact coach Kaci Mitchell at mitchellk@kcsd.k12.or.us, or call 541-883-5024.
Klamath County Flycasters Meeting
Klamath County Flycasters will meet at the Waffle Hut, Tuesday, Jan. 21. A brief business session, local fishing report and a raffle will follow a 6 p.m. dinner. Featured speakers Ralph Carestia and John Kruger will demonstrate fly-tying techniques. All anglers are welcome.
Mike’s Fieldhouse winter deadlines extended
Winter programming deadlines have been extended due to the holidays for adult volleyball. Interested parties can register until Jan. 17 with games beginning that same day.
Winter drop-in soccer at Mike’s Fieldhouse now is underway
Youth soccer for high school players will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through March 18, while games for players in the fifth through eighth grades will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays through March 19.
Grades 1-4 will have games from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17.
The cost is $5 per person per session.
Adult drop-in soccer will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 19. The cost is $7 per session, or $50 for a 10-date punch card.
Volleyball league
An adult volleyball league for players 16 years and older begins Jan. 10, and will run through Feb. 14, with games played at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Fridays at Mike’s Fieldhouse. The cost is a $25 registration fee, and a $2 per match fee to cover officials.
The league will be 5v5, with 10 players maximum on a team. There also is a seven player minimum.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
Pickleball
Pickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Klamath Gun Club
The Klamath Gun Club, located on Wocus Road, will be closed for winter during the months of January and February and re-open in March, 2020. We are looking forward to welcoming new and current members as well as the public interested in shooting trap and enjoying new trap machines. Cost of membership is $50 per year.
Sheepy Ridge Winter Hours
Winter hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 10 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.
Spring soccer rec league
Regular registrations for the spring recreational soccer league will be accepted now through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament.
The cost is $75.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, First-Second grade; Third-fourth grade; fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.