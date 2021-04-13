Last weekend concluded the state’s 4A classification culmination week as football, volleyball, soccer and cross country wrapped up their seasons. These championship titles will be recorded in school record books but were not sanctioned by the OSAA.
In an OSAA press release published in February, the organization stated it will “forgo conducting state championships ... and return control of culminating week to the schools,” due to, you guessed it, COVID-19.
The 4A schools did just that: Took control, created a sense of normalcy for their student-athletes and gave them something to play for.
Since October, the planning, meeting and coordinating had been conducted among 29 representatives, four committees and four committee chairs from the six conferences in the 4A class. And the plan was carried out precisely.
Not only did student-athletes get a chance to play a semi-normal season, families got to see their sons, daughters, granddaughters and grandsons compete. It was something that had been needed since the start of the pandemic.
In Cottage Grove on Saturday, tears of joy, relief, accomplishment and appreciation was felt by Mazama’s football team when they defeated Marist Catholic 27-21 and earned their first state title — even if it won’t be recognized by OSAA.
What they did can’t be taken away by definitions, officials or an organization’s policy. Mazama won every game they were able to play, and that deserves a spot in the record books.
To all the champions, competitors and families who took part in this past culminating week: Congratulations, live it up and enjoy it. You all participated in something special that will be remembered for years to come.
— Gabriel Bravo is sports reporter for the Herald and News.