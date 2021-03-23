The Basin United Soccer Club is excited for another Spring Season to get underway.
As we draw closer to the start of the season, the club is still in search for coaches. They rely heavily on parents and community members to volunteer for these critical positions.
Eight teams have yet to find a coach. first-second grade girls (county mix), third-fourth grade girls (Ferguson /Henley), third-fourth grade girls (county mix), fifth-sixth grade girls (Klamath Falls), seventh-eight coed (Henley/Brixner), seventh-eight coed (Pondo), kindergarten coed (Ferguson) and kindergarten coed (Merrill/Malin).
If interested, please reach out via email or phone and then visit, www.mikesfieldhouse.org/coaches-corner.
"The benefits of coaching are of course spending time with your own child, but also having a positive impact on the children and families of your team members," Kelly Ruiz, operations manager of the club, said in a press release. "Coaching is a fun, relaxing way to spend your evenings, one or two days a week. As a coach, you are able to dictate the hours of your practice which is another perk. Don't worry if you have little or no experience coaching. We provide a packet of materials to help you along the way and staff that are happy to help answer any questions you may have."
Coaching requirements include; coaching at least one practice a week, coach one game per week, take an online training course, take an online concussion safety course, submit a background check and be a healthy happy influence on the kids.
Games will be held at Steen Sports Park April 9 and continue until May 15.