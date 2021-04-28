Members of five local high school equestrian teams competed in the second meet of the 2021 season over the weekend. The riders represent Bonanza, Henley, Lost River, Mazama and Triad high schools. Results from the meet include:
Breanna Blodgett, Lost River: First in pole bending, breakaway roping and steer daubing. Second in barrel racing and working rancher.
William Bloom, Bonanza: Third in breakaway roping.
Emily Branson, Henley: First in figure-eight, fourth in barrel racing.
Rylee Buckley, Triad: First in driving, second in in-hand trail, fourth in trail equitation, seventh in western horsemanship, 10th in keyhole.
Janah Moorer, Mazama: Third in steer daubing and working rancher, fourth in hunt seat equitation.
Kyleigh Schweiger, Henley: Second in breakaway roping, third in individual flags, eighth in pole bending.
In addition to the individual events, the athletes competed in several team events:
Blodgett, Branson, Moorer, and Schweiger: Second in Canadian flag race.
Blodgett and Schweiger: First in birangle, 12th place in team sorting.
Branson and Moorer: 11th in team sorting.
The next competition will be held at the Klamath County Event Center in Klamath Falls May 7-9.