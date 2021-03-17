Members of four local high school equestrian teams competed in the first meet of the 2021 season over the weekend. The riders represented Bonanza, Henley, Lost River and Triad high schools.
Results from the meet include:
Breanna Blodgett, Lost River: First place in barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping and steer daubing. Fourth in working rancher.
Kaitlyn Bloom, Bonanza: First place in working rancher, second in keyhole and steer daubing, third in reining.
Emily Branson, Henley: Third place in pole bending, sixth in Figure 8.
Rylee Buckley, Triad: Second place in trail, third in trail equitation, sixth in western horsemanship and keyhole.
Alexis Hallmark, Lost River: Third place in steer daubing.
Alora Lee, Henley: Fourth place in Figure 8, fifth in keyhole.
Kyleigh Schweiger: First in Figure 8, fourth in pole bending, fifth in barrel racing.
Kayden Spicher, Henley: Second place in barrel racing, second in Figure 8.
In addition to the individual events, the athletes competed and placed in several team events. The next competition will be held at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point April 23-25.