MERRILL – Three long-time coaches and a bevy of standouts from the mid-1990s all were inducted into the Lost River High School Sports Hall of Fame during ceremonies held in conjunction with the Klamath Basin Potato Festival.
A pair of long-time boosters also were added to the Hall of Fame’s sixth class, and first since 2019.
Coaches Dan Duncan, Mike Kenyon and Dennis Ross were added to the list of coaches at the school, which opened in 1970 after the high schools in Malin and Merrill were combined, each also with its own history.
Lee Brockett, Andrea Castenada, Adam Jensen, Jason Johnson, Lindsay Kandra and Jevon Struve, all of whom graduated between 1993 and 1996, joined the long list of standout Raiders.
Ed and Diana Stastny complemented the Class of 2022.
In an interesting twist, Duncan presented four of this year’s athletes, while two of those individuals presented Duncan for his introduction. Two former Hall of Fame members also were included among the presenters.
Duncan, who was named Oregon Class 2A Coach of the Year in 1997, also was named Northwest Region Coach of the Year in 2016. He is best known for his 25 years with the Raiders' track and field teams, but also coached basketball and football.
Castenada and Kandra were his presenters.
Duncan then presented Castenada, Kandra, Jensen and Struve, as well as presented the Stastnys, who were added to list of contributors to the school’s athletic teams and other programs.
Kenyon coached football and girls basketball at Lost River, and all eight of his girls teams advanced to their respective state tournaments. He remains active working with junior high school athletes.
Ross spent more than two decades coaching football, baseball, basketball and volleyball, and his baseball teams won numerous league championships.
Brockett, one of the two state championship wrestlers from Lost River, was a state place-winner as a junior before he won his state title in 1995. He also was an All-State football player for the Raiders.
Castenada won seven state track and field championships, and still holds the school and Class 2A record in the triple jump. A four-time state place-winner in track and field, she also won All-State honors in basketball, and played one year of volleyball for Lost River.
Jensen won a state 800-meter title as a senior in 1993, and still holds Lost River records for the 200- and 400-meter races. He also played on league championship basketball teams.
Johnson won all-league honors in football, basketball and baseball, and was a two-time All-State football player.
Kandra won a state title in the 800-meter run and held the school record in the event from 1995-2018. An All-State basketball player who also played volleyball, she was a four-time state track and field participant and placed in the 400 as a senior.
The 6-foot-7 Struve was a two-time, first-team All-State basketball player who won Player of the Year honors in the old Southern Cascade League, helped the Raiders to a pair of state tournaments and finished his career with 1,205 points.
Also a two-team all-league baseball player, he joined his father Ray in the Lost River Hall of Fame. Ray Struve was a long-time basketball coach for the Raiders boys teams, with numerous trips to state tournaments.
Among the previous Hall of Fame members who were presenters this year were Diane Ongman (for Ross) and Mike Millsap (for Kenyon).
Ongman, Millsap, Struve, Duncan, Kenyon and Ross joined four other coaches in the school’s Hall of Fame, while the Stastnys become the sixth entries into the Hall as contributors.
Steve Matthies is Herald & News sports editor emeritus, and has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years.