Steve Matthies Mug

Steve Matthies

Sports editor emeritus

MERRILL – Three long-time coaches and a bevy of standouts from the mid-1990s all were inducted into the Lost River High School Sports Hall of Fame during ceremonies held in conjunction with the Klamath Basin Potato Festival.

A pair of long-time boosters also were added to the Hall of Fame’s sixth class, and first since 2019.

