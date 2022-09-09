Few people have seen the rise of Oregon Tech women’s soccer more up close and personal, so to speak, than has Tom Eichelkraut, who is in his first season as head coach after the sudden resignation over the summer by Casey Tate.
When the 47-year-old Eichelkraut joined the program with then-coach Mike Hedlund, the Hustlin’ Owls were, in reality, a so-so program. Beat the lesser sides they should, struggle against the best teams in the league.
Then came Brandon Porter and becoming a Cascade Collegiate Conference playoff team became a reality in his third season.
Tate took Tech to the next step.
Eichelkraut was there, a steady influence as the Hustlin’ Owls transitioned with new head coaches.
He is senior Maddie Miller’s third head coach in four seasons.
“It was difficult at first,” Miller said Sunday after she scored the match-winning goal as Tech beat Menlo College, 2-1, to level its season record at 1-1-1. “It takes the players time to help the coaches, but as a team leader it was easier.”
Coming off a 2-1 loss to North Dakota’s Jamestown University in Pendleton last Friday, Tech had to make the long trip home to prepare for its home opener.
“This was a good stepping stone and there are some things we’re trying to clean up,” Eichelkraut said. “This shows that their training is working, but these players are never happy, even with the win.”
The victory not only was No. 1 for Eichelkraut, the seventh head coach for the women’s program that started in 2000 when engineering professor Mike Cornachione brought the game to the OIT campus.
The victory also was No. 200 in school history.
While it was on Tech’s nice turf field, No. 200 also came at the site where the program began under Cornachione, on a less-than level pitch that was, at times, a challenge for players to avoid injuries.
“That’s a big accomplishment,” Miller said of victory No. 200, which allowed Oregon Tech to join The College of Idaho, Corban and the defunct Concordia University as league sides with that many career wins. Frontier League member Carroll, which plays in the CCC for soccer, also has won 200 times.
“It’s carrying on the work others did, keeping the name at the top, keeping the alumni happy,” Miller said.
“It’s a lot of pressure, too,” Eichelkraut said, “for the players, the coaches. The bar has been set high. We want to keep the program going forward and not go back. It is what drives these players.”
“We knew we could do it,” Miller said of a group which, a year ago, advanced to the national semifinals. “Now, it’s proving that to everybody else. We know we have to show up every day. We can’t have a day off.”
All along, the taciturn Eichelkraut has been a quiet force on the sidelines.
“It’s cool to see him step up to be head coach,” Miller said. “He just cares so much for the program.”
Steve Matthies is the sports editor emeritus of the Herald & News, and has covered Oregon Tech sports for more than 30 years.