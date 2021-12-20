Over the course of about six minutes Saturday, the Hustlin’ Owls turned a seven-point deficit into a 10-point lead to help down visiting Bushnell 78-63 and remain perfect in conference play.
With just under a dozen minutes to play, the Beacons (4-6, 2-3 CCC) established a 55-48 lead — their largest of the night. From there Tech took over, going on a 19-2 run over the next six minutes to grab yet another home win at Danny Miles Court. Over the final 12 minutes of the game, the Owls (8-5, 5-0) outscored the visitors 30-8.
“We've really been focusing on just staying together and sticking to our identity when we're down like that,” said OIT junior Matt Van Tassell on Saturday. “It can be easy to hang your head and feel sorry for yourself. But we love each other here and we just want to keep on going.”
During that impressive run, freshman guard Jamison Guerra hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Tech a five-point lead.
Van Tassell then followed up with five unanswered points of his own. The forward from Bend would go on to lead Tech with 20 points after a 4-for-7 shooting night from beyond the arc.
“We're in here shooting all the time and it makes you feel good to see your work pay off,” Van Tassell said. “But, you know, always can get better.”
Kaison Faust, another junior, put up 11 points and 7 rebounds while Guerra posted 10. In the rebound department, Garret Albrecht led the way with 9 boards while also adding 9 points.
Tech won the overall rebound battle 41-28. The Owls have only been outrebounded once this year — in their season opening loss to Menlo. In late November, they also tied with Antelope Valley, Tech’s last loss.
But the win Saturday handed the Owls a perfect conference record and their fourth-straight win.
The Tech men have won five of their last six games. During that stretch the Owls have shown an ability to find offense all over the court as they’ve had a different leading scorer in each of those six games.
That much was clearly on display in their 83-69 win over Corban on Friday night. Freshman guard Keegan Shivers posted a career-high 27 points after shooting 7-of-12 from the 3-point line — making the most deep balls in a single game of any Owl this season. With Tech trailing at the half, Shivers caught fire hitting six of his triples in the second half.
“Corban is very good. They were down two good players,” said Justin Parnell, Tech’s head coach, in a release on Friday. “They play extremely hard and are well-coached. We really competed in the second half and guarded the ball screen really well late in the game. Shivers gave us a huge boost. Kid has some guts."
After a rollercoaster start to the season, the Owls have managed consistent success in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. They currently sit atop of the CCC as the only team with an undefeated conference record.
“We really took our intensity to another level in practice and had to hold ourselves to be more accountable,” Van Tassel said of the squad’s positive turn. “Looking at really starting to criticize ourselves, you know, ‘Where are we underperforming?’ And hold ourselves, hold each other accountable. You can come out positive and look at the challenge as a great opportunity to get better. Every single guy here really embraces that.”
After a short holiday break, the Owls will look to keep their conference momentum going on the road in Washington. They face Northwest University (5-5, 2-3) on New Year’s Eve and then Evergreen State College (1-8, 1-4) on New Year’s Day.