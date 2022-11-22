Thanksgiving weekend usually is filled with frenzied family, food, fun, football and other frivolity.
For Tom Smith, there will be all of that, but the 50-year-old father of three also will begin his withdrawal from the game which has been part of his life since he was 6 years old.
He recently resigned as head football coach at Klamath Union, where he been part of the football staff since Wayne Amos hired Smith only minutes before Mazama called to offer him a position.
“Mazama and Klamath Union interviewed me on the same day,” Smith said.
“Wayne interviewed me and that had an influence on my decision. I learned a lot from him. He was a great mentor to have. Three years under Wayne and he named me assistant head coach. He weaned me into (the position of head coach).
“When he resigned (to become KU’s athletic director), he named me head coach and I asked him why he didn’t interview me. He told me the last eight years had been my interview.”
Smith joined the KU staff as a science teacher and coach (he also did basketball as well as track and field) in 2000 and became the Pelicans head football coach in 2009.
His resignation means the school will have just its third head football coach this century.
A high school football player in San Diego, Smith looked at several schools but ended up at Weber State University in Utah and graduated with degree in science. He followed that at Northern Arizona University where he began his coaching career as well as gaining in teaching credentials.
“I loved teaching. It’s a lot like coaching. I loved what I was doing,” Smith said.
“I believe that if you teachers involved with students, the kids will have something to fall back on, and it doesn’t have to be sports. It can be music or some other activity. I just think teachers have to be involved.”
Smith has 10/12 years left before he can retire from the classroom, but is ready to step back to follow the exploits of his sons Dawson (a KU graduate in 2021) and Hayden (this year). His daughter Maddy is a KU freshman.
“Is this the end of coaching football? I don’t know, but I can step away and watch them.
“If truth be told, I probably have a to-do list 23 years long,” Smith said with a grin.
“I have enjoyed coaching at KU immensely. I have developed life-long relationships. Coaches really want to make a difference. You always want to win, but sometimes things happen where you can’t.
“I learned from Wayne that you want to make the young men you work with become fine young men. When the season begins, I’m sure it will be tough. Right now, you think: ‘What’s my identity?’
“My wife told me that football is the least of who I am, but football opened a lot of doors for me.”
He still has a track and field season ahead of him this year, and likely into the future. He loves teaching and it shows when one watches him interact with students.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus of the Herald & News. He has covered sports in the Klamath Basin for more than 30 years.