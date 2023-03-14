As he ambled toward the ice-cream chest, he said: “Bruce, you don’t have to sit in the media section.”
“Dad,” Bruce Grant said, “Bobby and Steve are cousins.”
Harry Peter “Bud” Grant looked at Bobby Dettmer and me, and we both nodded our heads that, yes, we were indeed related by grandparents.
Bruce Grant had invited Bobby to Minnesota Vikings training camp sometime in the late 1970s, a pair of high school head coaches enjoying some time before school was to start and Bruce would begin the season as head football coach at Forest Lake High School. Bobby was the head wrestling coach there.
Oh, Bobby was a national champion wrestler from Bemidji State University, and had won his title at what now is Danny Miles Court at Oregon Tech. None of us knew, then, all these pieces would, somewhere in the future, merge.
From that day on, it was not unusual for Bud Grant to sit and eat his ice cream with me when I was at training camp at Mankato State University.
Bud Grant, who died Saturday at the age of 95, always took time to know members of the media.
He had a training camp rule that breakfast was from 7-8 a.m., lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5-6 p.m. Not one minute earlier, not one minute later. Everyone at camp, players, coaches, staff and media would go through the meal line together and then eat at tables set aside for each group.
It was not unusual to stand between Matt Blair, Jeff Siemon, Fran Tarkenton, Carl Eller or any other two players. Lots of non-football talk took place. Generally family things.
Grant set meal time up so his players would see media members as people who had a job to do, just as the media needed to know the players who were at training camp trying to earn a berth on the final roster.
Everyone was there with a job to do. Everyone was a person with a story to tell, to share.
Bud Grant always was called a “player’s coach,” but he had deep respect for the media. One of his closest friends dated back to his college days at the University of Minnesota, legendary sportswriter Sid Hartman.
Hartman, who had a column in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune until his death at age 100, is believed to have been the only media member to introduce a new member to the National Football League Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, which he did for Grant.
Grant made it clear football was a game.
It was not unusual to drive into the staff/media parking lot before a game with Grant at the same time having arrived after starting his day out in the blinds hunting ducks, one of his favorite passions.
People often say the knock on Bud Grant is that he never won the big one.
Maybe not the Super Bowl, but his Minnesota teams won many big games to reach that game four times. His Winnipeg Blue Bombers won the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup four times.
Oh, the mutli-sport standout at the University of Minnesota (football, basketball and baseball where he won nine letters) also won a couple of National Basketball Association championship rings as a guard with the Minneapolis Lakers. The Lakers wore purple and gold, just as the Vikings would since the ownership group was mostly the same individuals.
I would never call Bud Grant my idol.
My only idol was my dad.
A hero, however, is another thing. Bud Grant lived life the way he wanted, something many people need to understand and do. He loved sports and brought many of the ideas which became, eventually, the West Coast offense from his days as a coach in the CFL.
He was a stoic Midwestener, too.
There was a time when Minnesota hosted the New England Patriots and, after the game, a Boston reporter asked Grant if it were true he was cold-hearted man. The Vikings did not have heaters on the sidelines, nor were there heaters in the press box at old Metropolitan Stadium.
In his typical, wry, Midwest humor, Grant said: “I don’t know how to answer your question. Maybe you should ask my wife since we have eight children.”
The Minnesota media immediately exited Grant’s office to avoid hysterical laughter.
That was the Bud Grant many of us were fortunate to know.
Steve Matthies is Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years, and has spent more than 57 years writing since he first worked on a daily newspaper.