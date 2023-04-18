Records and new twists are difficult to attain at the Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty track and field meet, which will bring upward of 550 athletes to Mazama High School on Saturday.
No records were set last year at what once was the single-day, largest high school sports event in Oregon which had been suspended for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last record set in the meet, which this year is the 31st version, was in 2019 because of a different javelin. Three records had been set in 2018.
Seven records remain from the first five years of the meet started by then-Mazama coach Mike Nelsen, and he recruited Dan Fast as meet director, a position the latter has held for 29 years.
The oldest record was set by Klamath Union’s Will Farmer in the 300-meter intermediate boys hurdles in the nascent 1992 meet when he was timed in 38.82 seconds. Mazama’s Chris Nelson’s 1993 effort at 7 feet, ½ inch in the high jump also remains in tact.
There is, however, a new twist this year.
Three former winners of the Most Outstanding Athlete award winners are back this year – two as volunteers (of which there usually are 75 working throughout the day) and one as a coach, and all three competed for Bonanza. Kyle Gomez and Chris Hermes (now Rajnus) will be among this year’s volunteers, and Stephen Dickenson is a coach at Lost River.
Getting enough volunteers to run the meet always is the biggest challenge Fast, who annually devotes hundreds of hours to organization, getting schools, providing information on returning champions and gathering information on athletes to watch each year.
All is compiled in the meet program, which includes not only meet records, but Viking Field records, some of which were set when the Dan O’Brien national decathlon championships were held at Mazama.
Competition begins at 11 a.m.
That is a major change from the inaugural 1992 meet, which drew eight schools.
This year’s competition will have more than 25 schools, including Perrydale – which will be the lone newcomer when action gets underway. Perrydale, near Salem, is where Fast graduated, which brings a little personal touch to the meet.
“We are closing in on 25,000 different athletes all-time,” said Fast, who notes Perrydale is the 95th different high school from four states (Oregon, California, Nevada and Idaho) to have sent individuals to the meet, which usually comes to an end somewhere around 6 p.m.
In addition to Fast, Debbie Fast (coach’s breakfast), Sheri Kinnan (hospitality), Mike Whelan (computers), Travis Fast (field events official) and Art Ochoa (field marshal) are among the longest serving volunteers. Randy Shaw, Steve Kandra and Donny Cloud are among the meet veterans.
Other familiar names include Dan and Criss Duncan and Ray Struve.
Several individuals return as defending event champions, including Henley’s Chris Janney in the boys 400, the Henley girls 4x100 relay team, Redmond’s Dakota Wedding (boys javelin) and Jillian Bremont (girls hurdles), and Summit’s Feile Brown (long jump).
Wedding, Hidden Valley’s Grant Bohannon (distance races) and Summit’s Nicholas Leary (sprints) will be among the boys to watch this year.
For the girls, potential standouts include Mazama’s Sydney Baker and Mada Lee, Henley’s Mya Mauch and Lanie Cox, Hiddden Valley’s Aja LaPan and Summit’s Abgail Fagan.
Baker is coming off impressive wins at the Medford Rotary and Roseburg twilight meets – winning the intermediate hurdles in Medford and her time is the seventh-best in Oregon this year, and the 110 hurdles in Roseburg, which is the third-best time in the state this year among all schools.
She also is one of several girls to have cleared 16 feet so far in the long jump.
The big unknown, as always, is which individuals will emerge as potential college standouts.
Chris Nelson became a three-time Pac-12 high jump champion, Crater’s Bryan Berryhill became a Division I All-American and now coaches at his Colorado State alma mater, Roseburg’s Wendy Dean competes at the University of Texas and former Mazama sprinter Ben Carringer competes at the NCAA Division I level.
The number of individuals who became NAIA All-Americans include Gomez, Paisley’s Kasey Jones, Triad’s Jake Ovgard, Mazama’s Paul Adams and Lost River’s Emily Parks.
Local athletes do well, too. Mazama, Klamath Union, Bonanza, Henley, Triad, Lost River, Lakeview, Paisley all have individuals win either the Bill McCadden Award (boys outstanding athlete) or Gary Keppen Award (outstanding female).
The meet also has had long-time support from several area businesses – Klamath Falls Subaru and Honda, Impressions, Body Works, Human Bean, McDonald's and Beeson Distributing.
Area schools have been a mainstay of what has become a great event, with Butte Valley, Chiloquin, Crosspoint Christian, Gilchrist, Modoc and Tulelake almost always having entries, but no school has been in more Coldwell Banker events than has Lakeview.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 33 years.