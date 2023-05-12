Oregon Tech knows the target is on its back.
When the Lady Owls open play at 4 p.m. Monday in the first round of play in the NAIA softball tournament, they will take a 47-7 record and No. 1 national ranking into the competition.
Tech is scheduled meet Saint Xavier (Illinois) in the second game Monday at Stilwell Stadium.
The first game, which is set for 1 p.m. Monday, will pit Embry-Riddle (Arizona) against Northwestern (Iowa).
Saint Xavier will meet OIT for a second time in a first-round competition in what will be a four-team, double-elimination tournament to determine one of the 10 teams which will head to the NAIA World Series later this month in Georgia.
The Lady Owls beat the Cougars to win a trip to the 2015 World Series.
Embry-Riddle also will be a familiar foe for Oregon Tech, as the two teams split a doubleheader Feb. 4 in Glendale, Ariz.
Only Northwestern will be a new opponent for OIT, should they meet.
Oregon Tech (Cascade Collegiate Conference), Saint Xavier (Chicagoland Conference), Embry-Riddle (California Pacific Conference) and Northwestern (Great Plains Athletic Conference) all enter the tournament as league champions.
Tech won its second straight regular-season title (and third straight conference tournament crown), while SXU is coming off its third straight league crown and Embry-Riddle its second straight championship.
When the Cougars last played in Klamath Falls, Tech hosted the tournament on a grass field. A torrential rain storm played havoc with the schedule before the Lady Owls were to win and advance, one of their seven World Series appearances.
This year, opponents will be greeted with a turf field with lights. Embry-Riddle and Northwestern will make their first softball appearances in Klamath Falls.
Three games will be played Tuesday, with one or two games scheduled for Wednesday at Stilwell Stadium, where OIT recently had a 23-game home-field winning streak ended.
Saint Xavier will take a 34-12 record into Monday’s play, while Embry-Riddle is 37-14 and Northwestern 46-8. The Cougars are 3-5 against teams in this year’s national tournament, while Embry-Riddle is 2-4 and Northwestern 4-5.
Tech is 10-4 against teams in this year’s national competition.
ABOUT THE VISITORS
Saint Xavier, which is located in Chicago, is a standout defensive team and has committed just 28 errors in its 46 games this season.
Abbie Carr leads the Cougars with a .396 batting average, while Lyda Robinson is at .383 and Nicole Lovato .379. Alexus Reese has hit seven of her teams 19 home runs. Laila Summers has a 21-7 pitching record with a 2.04 earned-run average.
For the Red Raiders of Northwestern, Gwen Mikkelsen is batting. 449 and Emily Strasser .371. Kameryn Etherington has hit eight home runs, and Mikkelsen seven.
Kate Kralk is 18-2 in the circle with a 1.44 ERA. Ehterington is 20-6 with a 2.10 ERA and leads the team with 177 strikeouts in 183 innings pitched.
Kate Delaney is batting .393 and Leah Sales .385 for Embry-Riddle, and Autumn Sulusi and Lily Anderson both had nine home runs for the Eagles, who had hit 43 homers this season.
In the circle, Claire Streeter is 17-4 with a 2.85 ERA, while Vanessa Brink is 11-8 with a 2.23 ERA. The two have combined for 239 strikeouts in 245 innings pitched.
NATIONAL NUGGETS
• Nine of the 10 tournament sites have at least one team which did not receive votes in the final national poll. Only the bracket in Henderson, Tennessee, has all four teams which had received votes.
• There are 12 teams in the tournament, including Saint Xavier, which were not in the final poll.
• With 12 unrated teams, several ranked teams did not advance to the national tournament, including Eastern Oregon, which was rated No. 24. The Mountaineers were the next-to-last team eliminated from the competition.
• In Ashland, fourth-rated Southern Oregon will host Southeastern of Florida, Reinhardt of Georgia and Vanguard of California.
• Sixth-ranked College of Idaho heads to Baldwin City, Kansas, and will compete against host Baker University, Indiana Southeast and Valley City State of North Dakota.
• Saint Xavier is one of three teams to previously play in a first-round tournament with Oregon Tech, the others being Avila of Missouri and Cottey of Missouri. Cottey was in Klamath Falls last season with Rio Grande of Ohio and familiar opponent William Jessup of Rocklin, California.
