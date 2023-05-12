OIT softball huddle

Oregon Tech coach Greg Stewart meets with his infield in the first inning of a 5-1 victory against Eastern Oregon in the Cascade Collegiate Conference softball tournament Friday, May 5, 2023, at Stilwell Stadium.

 Torin Combs/OIT athletics

Oregon Tech knows the target is on its back.

When the Lady Owls open play at 4 p.m. Monday in the first round of play in the NAIA softball tournament, they will take a 47-7 record and No. 1 national ranking into the competition.


