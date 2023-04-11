Damian Lillard doesn’t have the patience to rebuild through the draft. General manager Joe Cronin is itching to go all-in. Coach Chauncey Billups wants a team with veterans and depth.
Nobody will come right out and say it, but it is right there under the surface: This is Portland’s final chance to get it right with Lillard.
Otherwise?
The sides might need to come together and finally admit this partnership, always entertaining and often historic, is no longer in anyone’s best interest.
We aren’t there yet. There is still the draft lottery to sort out. The Blazers finished with the fifth-worst record in the league and will have a 10.5% chance of landing the top pick and the privilege of selecting 7-foot-5 franchise-changer Victor Wembanyama. Anything in the top five will be among the league’s most coveted assets.
Portland’s flexibility to improve through trade is the best it’s been in years.
So let’s wait to see what happens.
But asked on Sunday if he saw a plan in Portland, Lillard said instead that he sees a “road to what we could do.”
The difference between those two things feels like the difference between hope and intention.
Any fool can hope.
After a second consecutive tanking season ended on Sunday with a bunch of players you’ll never again see in Blazers uniforms running around and losing by 56 points, it is clear that the Blazers can no longer tinker around the edges and hope to transform the franchise’s prospects.
“We have to start taking big steps forward,” Cronin said. “We don’t want to go through this anymore. It’s time for us to start winning basketball games.”
Indeed.
Cronin is smart and ambitious. He will take an honest stab at turning things around. But he is also still new at this.
And what the Blazers simply can’t do in their thirst to maximize Lillard’s remaining years is make a move that will set the franchise back a decade or more.
Trading a top pick in this draft is more likely to do that than it is to transform the Blazers into a championship contender. Put differently: It will be easier to screw it up than to get it right.
Cronin must be careful.
There are likely a dozen moves the GM could execute that would lift the Blazers into the playoffs next season but would also limit their flexibility to make the moves that would push them past that.
Fans here know the ennui that grows from being in the middle of the pack. It got Terry Stotts fired after eight consecutive playoff appearances. It got CJ McCollum traded. There is a burning desire here for more.
The mandate to win for Dame has overwhelmed the idea of winning for Portland, for the fans and doing what’s best for the long-term health of the franchise.
Those are concurrent strategies until the day they aren’t.
Scouts think this is a good draft to have a high draft pick, even if it isn’t No. 1.
Brandon Miller from Alabama has drawn comparisons to Paul George and Kevin Durant. Guards Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson are prospects teams would be thrilled to take with the top pick in almost any other draft.
Trading the right to draft any of them for a player who doesn’t make the Blazers an immediate contender in the Western Conference would be dereliction of duty. Even if it doesn’t align with Lillard’s timeline.
We already know how Lillard feels about the idea of taking on another top prospect. He said it on Sunday.
“I just ain’t interested in that,” Lillard said. “Being honest. This is not a secret. I want a chance to go for it. If the route is to do that, that’s not my route.”
And to be clear, he shouldn’t wait around for a player who is two or three years away. The history of top prospects joining teams trying to contend does not exactly have great results anyway.
With the exception of Tim Duncan joining David Robinson’s San Antonio Spurs, there isn’t exactly a robust history of a top pick transforming a team into a contender.
That’s how fine of a line Cronin will try to walk this summer.
There are players in the NBA who would fix the Blazers’ problems in one fell swoop: LeBron James, Joel Embiid. More realistically: Jaylen Brown.
But are the Blazers more likely to trade for one of them or to overpay for a big name?
Lillard says he knows of players around the league who want to team up with him in Portland.
“Guys that really move the needle and want to do it,” he said. “But knowing that and then actually (doing) something to make that a reality is a completely separate thing.”
The Blazers know that all too well. They have tried to build a winner around Lillard for 11 years. It has proven difficult.
At some point, the team must turn its attention to finding the next Lillard, the next young player who can grow with the organization and pry open a window to contend.
The Blazers remain hellbent on doing it with Lillard. They feel they owe it to him and the fans to reward his unique loyalty. Nothing wrong with that. Cronin said there are a “handful” of players at the very top of his wish list going into this summer.
“Probably three of the five, they don’t even entertain your call a whole lot,” he said.
So that leaves, what? Two players?
This is not to say that Cronin can’t pull off a miracle. All of Portland should be hoping for it.
This is a better, more vibrant city when the Blazers are in contention. It is certainly better when Lillard, the most beloved figure in franchise history who just authored his best individual season, is playing meaningful basketball.
We should all hope those things merge into one again.
But if the summer doesn’t present that opportunity, if Cronin can’t find the sort of tectonic, league-quaking transaction it would take to lift the Blazers to contention, it may be time for an honest and difficult conversation.
This is the last chance.