There is a reason Portland is called “Rip City.”
Thank you, Bill Schonely.
If anyone deserves to be called “Mr. Trail Blazer,” it is the iconic voice of Portland’s NBA franchise, who died at age 93 one week ago today.
His smooth, soothing tones he shared with the efforts of the Trail Blazers from the outset season of 1970 (the first game was October 16, 1970) until he was retired in 1998, made him well known throughout Oregon and much of Southwest Washington.
Schonely had never broadcast a basketball game until Harry Glickman made contact with him after Schonely told Bud Selig, who took the Seattle Pilots to Milwaukee, he had no desire to head back to Wisconsin.
Portland became home, and Schonely loved the state of Oregon, that after he had called Seattle Totems games in the Western Hockey League (which included the Portland Buckaroos), University of Washington football and the now defunct Oakland Seals of the National Hockey League.
When the Trail Blazers used to play one preseason game in either Klamath Falls, Coos Bay or Pendleton, Schonely was on hand to call the game. When the NBA forced an end to the practice, Danny Miles Court was the site of the last game of the series after more than two decades.
In 1996, when Klamath Falls celebrated Dan O’Brien’s Olympic gold medal before a huge crowd of fans at Oregon Tech’s John F. Moehl Stadium, I had made arrangements with Schonely to get him to town for the event.
It took work, but Schonely was thrilled with the experience.
He appreciated the gift basket of Klamath Basin products, and often talked about Tulelake Horseradish, in particular.
There was a time when I was at the Oregon Sports Awards gathering and Schonely came over to talk with me, as he always did if he were not tied up with going on the air with a Trail Blazer game.
Schonely always asked how things were in Klamath Falls. Always asked about Oregon Tech basketball. Always loved sharing stories about his times here.
At that OSA program, Kelsey Haylett saw Schonely talking with me. When Schonely left to talk with others, Haylett came over and asked if I knew Schonely. I told her I did.
He was one of her favorite people and asked if she could meet him.
We walked over and when Schonely had a break, I said: “Bill, I have someone here who would love to meet you.”
I shared with him that Haylett was the first, and only, three-sport national tournament athlete from Oregon Tech and had competed in the NAIA national women’s basketball, softball and track and field championships, all within eight weeks.
Schonely spent four or five minutes with Haylett and his lone interest was her efforts in the three sports.
Typical Schonely.
Everyone knows “Rip City.” Schonely also coined “bingo, bango, bongo” as well as “lickity split.” Both phrases now are staples of the Oregon lexicon.
He was genuine, always gracious.
He treated fans like the most important people he was with, something far too few professional athletes do anymore.
His voice was golden.
Born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, choir was among his preferred activities. One of his lifelong goals was to sing with Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians, one of the most popular, if not the most popular, singing groups not only in his home state but around the country and the world.
Bobby Thompson often listened to Trail Blazer games to hear Schonely hone his craft, and to himself learn to be a better play-by-play broadcaster, perhaps the finest compliment Thompson could have given Schonely, who once said all he wanted to do was to add a little color to each game.
Bill Schonely is to Oregon what the late, great Vin Scully was to Los Angeles Dodgers baseball. They are among a select group of elite legends of the air.
Like Scully, Schonely’s skilled use of the English language will be missed, a thing of the past, and one of his famous lines was: “Always tomorrow, and other game.”
We could only wish.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years.